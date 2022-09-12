'I’m a beauty editor. Here are 7 changes I made to my makeup routine in my 30s.'

Last week I turned 31. And as any good beauty editor would do, I poured myself a whiskey, sat on the balcony and lamented how my makeup routine has changed throughout the years.

And I quickly discovered that there was one key thing I've learnt in this decade, which is: less is more.

Also, your knees hate you.

And being the shareable Susan that I am, I thought you'd like to take a peek at some of my learnings.

Here are seven things I've changed about my makeup routine since I've hit my 30s.

1. Sheer coverage over full coverage.

In my early 20s, I used to opt for a full-coverage matte foundation AND foundation powder. I'd apply both formulas with the force of Satan in order to cover up my freckles and any sniff of texture.

These days, however, I've learnt to embrace my cute freckles and have them centre stage. Also, my skin has the moisture content of a lizard's toe, so piling on matte coverage just ends up making my skin looking patchy and thirsty.

These days I simply NEED the glow. The dew. The skin-like finish. So, I use less. I only really opt for light-to-medium coverage formulas or tinted moisturisers that are sheer and glowy, as opposed to something heavier.

My go-to spendy option is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $105, and my favourite savey option is Rimmel Kind and Free Foundation, $19.95. Both very good!

2. Use your mascara to enhance your eye shape.

I only learnt this recently and omg what have I been doing, you guys! Teeny bit embarrassed, actually.