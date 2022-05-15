"I tried the 3 new viral mascaras you’re seeing everywhere. Here’s my verdict."

Yep, I really did try the three buzzy mascaras for you. Because you know who wants to spend a heap of money on a small tube of formula, only to find its utter poo? Nobody. That's who.

You feel like a fool. Like you shoulda read more reviews. Watched more TikToks.

But that's why you have me. Because I try a lot of buzzy new beauty launches – including mascaras – for the sole reason of being able to tell you if they're worth your money. Also, because, fun. But mostly the first bit.

Watch: 'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

And because the mascara launches have been going OFF recently, I think it would be handy to sit down with a cup of tea (kidding, it's whiskey), a coupla mascaras and suss out what's actually good.

One in particular I want to talk about, is the new Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara. It's *literally* EVERYWHERE on TikTok.

So, since it shimmied its way across my desk, I thought I'd give it a whirl – along with two other viral mascaras – and tell you my real, honest thoughts on each.

Secured goods.