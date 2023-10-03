'I absolutely inhaled this book.' The best beach reads for summer, according to the Mamamia team.

"This is the debut novel from journalist and writer Nadine J. Cohen, and somehow manages to be delightful, hilarious, and heart-wrenching all at once.

The short story is that when we meet the protagonist, Yael Silver, she has just experienced a mental health crisis and the book follows her journey towards recovery.

Beyond discussing mental health with a huge dose of honesty and emotional intelligence, the book also contains a lot of nuance and unexpected moving parts, including reflections on family trauma, unconventional friendships, and, above all, the complex and enduring relationship between sisters.

Oh – and the plot also centres strongly around the McIver's Ladies Baths in Coogee, so it literally couldn't be more perfect for reading between dips."

"Kind of cheating because I don't usually recommend books before finishing them but I'm loving this book!

It's a fairly short read, based in Melbourne, about a woman who has a chronic illness and is recovering from surgery when she develops friendships with two other women who are also suffering from or recovering from the same illness.

The book uses a lot of metaphorical language and is driven mainly by the characters not the plot so might not be for everyone, but it's a really interesting conversation about the bounce between recovery and relapse that happens with chronic illness. But isn't too heavy despite the subject matter."

Image: Penguin Books Australia.