'I absolutely inhaled this book.' The best beach reads for summer, according to the Mamamia team.

The perfect beach book is a very specific phenomenon.
It's generally a novel, it's usually centred on relationships and, besides the fundamental qualities of being extremely compelling and/or entertaining, it must not be overly complicated, pretentious, or very long.
Beach books are an essential component of a successful Australian summer and it is – I'll say it – compulsory to devour at least two or three between sweaty naps throughout the holiday break.
With all of this in mind, here are the Mamamia team's essential summer reads – starting with my own, because I am putting this list together and therefore deserve priority.