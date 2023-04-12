My Sister's Keeper, despite being considered one of the most emotional watches of all time, was still, a box office flop.

While being praised for its ability to make you go through an entire box of tissues in a relatively short 210 minutes, director Nick Cassavetes' version of My Sister's Keeper was critically slammed for taking on one too many liberties of its own.

This includes changing the entire ending of the story.

In case you needed a refresher, the book behind the film was written by Jodi Picoult. In the novel, we come to know Kate who is a teenager with leukemia and her younger sister Anna, who was conceived entirely to be spare parts for her dying big sister.

But one summer, everything changes when Anna decides she doesn't want to take part in medical treatments anymore to protect her sister, so she sues her parents for medical emancipation.

Video via Warner Bros.

If the suit is successful, Kate will die but if it is not, Anna will be forced to undergo painful procedures and surgeries once again.

The book grapples with a lot of the big issues. It is emotional and the final pages are where we learn that Anna only asks for emancipation at the request of her sister, Kate.

Shortly after, the judge emancipates Anna from her parents but the book ends with her dying in a car accident. Her kidney is donated to Kate after all and years later, she is healthy but has lost her sister.

Basically, My Sister's Keeper will leave you an emotional wreck.

However, the movie was hellbent on changing the ending — much to the chagrin of fans and Picoult herself.

In the film spearheaded by Cassavetes, the director was insistent on Kate dying from cancer after all. In the final seconds, we see Anna with her family and happy.

My Sister's Keeper. Image: Warnerbros.