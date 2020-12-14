'The film COMPLETELY changed the ending.' Just 8 of the worst book-to-movie adaptations.

Book to film adaptations are commonplace in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean transporting stories from pages to screen is an easy feat.

Or an automatic win.

Some adaptations are very successful: Think Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and The Hunger Games. Comic book adaptations such as those from the Marvel cinematic universe have become some of the biggest films in the world.

But others are not that good, or actually just bad. Here are eight of the very worst.

My Sister's Keeper.

Image: Warner Bros.

Now don't get us wrong: Both the book and movie adaption of Jodi Picoult's My Sister's Keeper are utterly gut-wrenching. Like, physical pain-inducing level sad.

In both, the story focuses on the Fitzgerald family as 13-year-old Anna sues her parents for medical emancipation when she discovers she was born as a 'saviour sister' for her elder sister Kate, who is gradually dying from acute leukemia.