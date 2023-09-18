Here are 8 Glossier dupes that are almost better than the original.

Anyone who is into clean beauty probably already knows Glossier doesn't ship to Australia.

The cult brand, which is based in the United States, is the go-to biz we beg for when our loved ones travel overseas. We have a lengthy list filled with all the products we've enviously watched people in the US apply but could never touch.

But as someone who has never had the privilege of owning my own Glossier products — but has had the pleasure of using my friend's stuff – I can tell you this much: there are plenty of clean, affordable, just as delightful beauty products right in our own backyard.

And from our favourite beauty brands as well!

So, instead of waiting for our mates to finally get home from their holidays, we've compiled a nifty list of 'dupes' for Glossier that you definitely need to try.

Here are 8 products to love until you get your hands on some Glossier.

If you want to try: Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint.

Try this instead: MECCA MAX Off Duty Serum Skin Tint, $32.

Image: Glossier; MECCA MAX.