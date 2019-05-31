The 8 most common arguments against abortion, and exactly what's wrong with each of them.

There is perhaps no political debate as emotionally or morally charged as the one that surrounds abortion.
It’s bitter and it’s personal. The battleground is inside a woman’s uterus, an organ that is understood to be hers, until the very moment an embryo is planted there.
When it does, it would seem, her womb then belongs to a lot of white men in well-ironed suits.
There’s no other situation quite like it.
We’ve compiled the most common anti-abortion arguments and one by one, dissected why they’re nonsense.
Abortion is murder, and a foetus has a right to life.
The word ‘murder’ is used very intentionally, because most of us would agree that murder is very bad.
But if terminating a pregnancy is, indeed, murder, then we’ve got ourselves into a bit of a philosophical conundrum.
If a man masturbates into a tissue, is that murder? What if he wears a condom?
How about if a woman takes the contraceptive pill? Or wears a Mirena? Or even has a period?
All of those cases have ended potential life. If a cluster of cells is what defines a ‘person’ then a man’s wet dream is murder.
I threw out a mouldy banana I found in my bag yesterday. Is that murder? I’d argue no, because that banana didn’t have any consciousness, and it didn’t feel pain. But we’ll get to that later.
Perhaps the best retort to the statement ‘a foetus has a right to life’ is a question posed by author and columnist Patrick S. Tomlinson.
He paints a picture of a fertility clinic, where the fire alarm goes off.
You have the option to save either a five-year-old child who is begging for help or 1000 viable human embryos.
What do you choose?
“A human child is worth more than a thousand embryos. Or ten thousand. Or a million. Because they are not the same, not morally, not ethically, not biologically,” Tomlinson said.
Abortion causes psychological damage.
This is perhaps one of the most prevailing myths that exists around abortion.
There is no evidence, whatsoever, that abortion leads to depression, anxiety or suicide. In fact, when asked, the most overwhelming emotion women report feeling after abortion is “relief“.
Top Comments
My argument against abortion hasn’t been addressed here.
It is disproportionately accessed by minority racial groups. Or is that maybe *against* minority racial groups. Made to look like we are helping the poor when really we are controlling them. Make abortion freely available in remote and regional towns and who will be accessing it? It’s just a socially acceptable means of kicking the can of poverty further down the street. Even less incentive to address it.
In the US black women are five times more likely to abort than white women. Yes, because they are poor, but the implications for racial motivation shouldn’t be rejected outright. It ends the suffering of the woman at the time but does it contribute to a decrease in overall suffering of minorities? I doubt it. Access to abortion has hardly meant the end of poverty.
Well written! There is a high number of us who find ourselves in a situation of having one child and getting pregnant before they are even one. Sheer relief that abortion is legal where I live. I wonder if these fools who believe it is murder also view miscarriages are manslaughter?
Miscarriages are obviously not manslaughter because they're involuntary.
Having seen the heartbreak of friends who have had miscarriages, sometimes multiple, it's obvious that they see their foetus as a potential baby who will be born into the world to become a human being. I don't understand why that doesn't still apply when the foetus is unwanted.
If a thing has a heartbeat, and you do something to stop that heartbeat, are you not killing a living creature? Regardless of whether it's been born, or is still living inside the womb?
I can understand the arguments both for and against abortion, however my thinking has been impacted recently by watching videos and hearing descriptions from abortion doctors of exactly how an abortion is performed. If you haven't seen any of these videos I encourage you and any pro-abortion person to watch them and see if it has any impact on how you think/feel about abortion.
No, why would they?
Just be aware that most of those videos are doctored and more further along embryos and foetuses are presented than the stage they are when they are terminated. It reminds me of the Planned Parenthood 'undercover' videos that were found to have been spliced together by independent technical analysis. What you see in those 'videos' is designed to prey on your emotions and be emotionally manipulative - that is their entire purpose. Just like the graphic photos protesters show of 20 week - to almost full term babies being shown as representative of a typical abortion. Those photos and videos have been called out for decades for being fake and non-representative. Even in Ireland during that Repeal the 8 vote, people saw through the false and distorted images and emotionally deceptive and manipulative props. In short, what you see in most of those videos are fake news and not real. So I would not base my opinion even remotely on those.
It always comes down to the same thing. If men were made to take on the care of all the unwanted babies, they would soon want to legalise abortion. This is why men don't get to decide what happens to an unwanted pregnancy. They neither have to carry nor care for the baby.
Or we could always outlaw sex, then women wouldn't have to risk it. How would that work for men?