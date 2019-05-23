27 women with 27 different reasons for needing an abortion.

Last week some changes were made to the abortion laws in Donald Trump’s America.

A number of states in the United States – including Alabama and Missouri – passed legislation that will heavily restrict the abortion rights for women, and in some instances make receiving one completely illegal.

In Alabama, for example, the Republican-controlled State Senate voted in favour of a bill that effectively bans all abortions, including in cases of rape and incest.

But the fact remains that in America (at least as of right now) one in four women will have an abortion before they turn 45.

And in Australia that statistic is similar, with between one third and one quarter of Australian women having an abortion in their reproductive lifetime.

The Quicky looks at why American women and girls will be forced to give birth. Post continues after podcast.

So why do women have abortions? There are so many different reasons. And there is no one reason that is true for all women.

We’ve compiled a list from all different women of just some of the reasons that women terminate their pregnancies.

Because I went into heart failure with my last pregnancy. Because I’d had a one night stand. Because I had breast cancer. Because I was in an abusive relationship. Because I didn’t want to pause on my career. Because I had an affair and made a mistake and I don’t want to break up my family. Because I had my first baby just three months previously. Because I was studying. Because the planet is already overpopulated. Because I’m worried I will kill myself if I keep this pregnancy. Because I couldn’t afford to care for the children I already had. Because I live in a share house with four other people. Because I have two children already and don’t want any more. Because it was the result of an assault. Because I don’t have a job. Because I was raised in an abusive household. Because I would have been thrown out of my house. Because I am in the height of my career. Because my diabetes is completely uncontrolled. Because it was not a viable pregnancy. Because I couldn’t even pay my rent. Because I don’t have a relationship with the father and don’t want to do it alone. Because I was 14, in year 10 and had big plans for my future. Because I had no future with who would have been the father. Because we didn’t have the support in place that we felt were essential for bringing a child into this world. Because our baby was diagnosed with a chromosomal Abnormality which would have meant severe physical and intellectual disability. Because I didn’t want to be pregnant. And it’s no one’s business except the person who chooses it.

