Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: Sam goes from Napoleon Dynamite to a... Jonas Brother.

Someone just throw Lachlan's Thermomix off the balcony, okay. This joke has gone on too long.

Kyle has drawn Leticia a picture, which to me seems a much nicer bonding gesture than... learning Salsa. But maybe that's just my two left feet talking.

Superman James is not only a superhero, he's also a dancer. Jess too enjoys Salsa, and this is apparently a very solid foundation for them to build their relationship on.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

YIKES.

All the beauties are fake-pregnant and I am extremely uncomfortable.

...........I can't. Image: Nine.

Mitchell asks what fresh hell is this and I have to agree??? Why????

This week's challenge is to go undercover as soon-to-be parents at a prenatal class, and the most convincing team wins their geek a makeover.

OKAY FINE. IF THIS IS A MEANS TO A MAKEOVER END, I GUESS I'M ONBOARD.

This is entirely new for Sam, who has never dealt with a pregnancy scare before because he's never been out with anyone. It's like something straight outta my Catholic all-girls high school sex-ed class.