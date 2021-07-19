Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: Australia just witnessed a geek's first ever kiss.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

Oh my god.

Get you a partner who spends $30 on coffee in the morning because they don't know your order but want to make sure they get a form of caffeine you enjoy.

Is it a sound financial decision? No. Could it be made simpler by simply asking your coffee order beforehand? It sure could. But George just did it for Josie and it was really cute, okay, so get out of here with your logic.

...Wait a sec. Josie doesn't even drink coffee.

A for effort though, I guess.

Elsewhere, a freshly made-over Kiran is delivering Bryanna flowers because he's got rid of a lot of hair, but gained a lot of confidence.

It's the first time she's ever received flowers from a man and after he leaves, SHE CHASES AFTER HIM.

It's like that scene in Love Actually where Sam chases Joanna through the airport except not in an airport, without the help of Mr Bean and with less... hurdles.

She thanks him with a big hug AND THEN HOLY SH*T THEY'RE KISSING!!!

!!! Image: Nine.