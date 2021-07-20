Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: GEORGE. HURRY UP AND KISS HER ALREADY.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

Mitchell is trying to watch the critically acclaimed miniseries The Queen's Gambit, but it's damn hard to concentrate with Lachlan and his partner Thermomix making so much goddamn noise.

No one else is getting much TV time either, because there are kisses to discuss.

Kiran asks Bryanna if she... enjoyed... their kiss and she says she did! Heck yeah dude!

Slight tangent, but does Kiran have the best smile on Australian TV right now???

YOUR SMILE??? IS LIKE SUNSHINE??? Image: Nine.

WHO ELSE SMILES THIS GOOD???

Anyway, they're super cute and giggly and yep, there's another pash. We simply have no choice but to stan.

Superman James and Jess have also got to kissing a lot too, which leaves poor George feeling... a little left out.

He tried to kiss Josie yesterday but she thought they were just going in for a hug and oh god, it was so awkward it hurts me a little to remember it.

He's lost his confidence but there's no time to dwell on it because there's some lycra nearby calling his name.

Well, actually there's lycra calling everyone's name. Because today's challenge is to create wrestling personas and fight actual, real-life wrestlers.