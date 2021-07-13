Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: LACHLAN DESERVES THE WORLD.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

The beauties are doing Eliza's favourite booty workouts and the geeks are... eating cereal when suddenly, the voice of Kyle Sandilands comes through the apartment radios.

It's the stuff of nightmares.

Sophie is on the radio, and she's telling her friend Jackie O and also Kyle about the contestants' upcoming challenge... which happens to be hosting a show on KIIS FM.

It's a win-win: this is very good promo for Sophie's best friend's radio show, and it's also a surefire way for us to watch the beauties and geeks fail spectacularly.

Don't get mad at me, you know failure makes good television!!!

Everyone is freaking out and talking about sh*tting themselves, literally. I feel like we've had a 'sh*t in pants' reference every episode so far and long may it continue.

Mitchell is complaining about have to do 'more performance', but sweetie you literally recited the entire Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory script last night.

The beauties and geeks get planning, and Aira would very much like to talk about nudity.

Sam... is... also... totally comfortable with that topic of conversation.