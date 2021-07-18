Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: The first makeover is a goddamn SUCCESS.

To catch up on all the Beauty and the Geek recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps, and visit our Beauty and the Geek hub page.

In a galaxy far, far away... or central Sydney, the beauties and the geeks arrive at Comic Con.

There are people dressed as superheros and anime characters and Chewbacca. It's clear Jessica has never seen Star Wars, because she's acting like Chewy is a terrifying monster and not a goddamn hero.

But there's no time for me to defend everyone's favourite Wookiee, because Sophie is here and serving her very best Cate Blanchett as the hot elf in Lord of the Rings impression.

The geeks' eyes pop out of their heads, and their excitement only increases when she explains today's challenge is to create a comic book hero for their beauty to dress up and perform as onstage.

The winner gets a date, and the bottom two are at risk of being the first pair eliminated.

Womp womppp.

The geeks get to planning, and then have to... explain their characters to the beauties who will play them.

They all look great, except perhaps Kiera who Lachlan has turned into a cosplay of Eliza's pet lizard.

Image: Nine.

Leticia goes first. Technically, this challenge requires the beauties to act, but she's this high energy all the time.