Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: Australia just fell in love with a geek named Mitchell.

HECK. It's been seven years, but this semi-problematic yet highly entertaining show is back!

We open with a very serious boat sailing through very serious darkness with very serious music playing, just so we know this is very serious.

A man tells us that in the year 2021, there is a new brand of superhero. This sounds very exciting, and much needed. Does this superhero fly around the country dropping off vaccines? Are they COVID-resistant? Can they destroy a virus just by looking at it?

Ah, no. They're just this year's geeks.

HELLO SIRS. Image: Nine.

One of the geeks is complaining about how he shaved for this, and TRUST ME SIR EVERY WOMAN WHO HAS EVER BEEN ON A DATE UNDERSTANDS YOUR STRUGGLE.

On dry land, Sophie Monk meets the beauties and they are all seem nice. I'm not being sarcastic. They all seem genuinely really nice, AND THIS FEELS SO WEIRD FOR A REALITY TELEVISION SERIES.

We are only minutes into this show but it's already so wholesome?? I kind of love it?? Maybe we will make it through an episode of reality television without anyone uttering the words "here for the right reasons".

Sophie is trying to tell us about her fiance but she cannot get the words 'neurosurgical robotics consultant' out of her mouth, and seriously same. I just Googled the words, spelt very incorrectly, and copy and pasted my clever computer's correction because what in the actual hell is that?