Mamamia recaps Beauty and the Geek: The geeks single-handedly destroy multiple modelling careers.

Good evening to you all but especially Mitchell.

We open with Sophie introducing us to the Beauty and the Geek headquarters, and she tells them their next challenge is for the geeks to act as stylists and photographers for a professional photoshoot.

Dr Frank says it's a little like getting kids to perform open heart surgery and... issss ittt? Is it really?

It's also entirely unclear why this needed to happen at 6am.

The models will have no idea the geeks are undercover and the one who is the least... bad will win a date with their beauty.

Eliza is confident that Alex can pull it off, because if he put a beret on he'd look like a fashion person.

SHE'S NOT WRONG. Image: Nine.

The beauties are given 20 minutes to word vomit all the fashion knowledge they have to help their geek, and again, I'd just like to ask... WHY DID THIS NEED TO HAPPEN AT 6AM?

These are things I learned:

The face is the moneymaker

Pops of colour make outfits... pop

You always want to see the fingers when someone has their hand on their hip

Chicken feet look good on faces????

Alex, bless him, is telling us about how he gets sweaty when he's nervous and then gets more nervous about how he is sweating and therefore MORE sweaty and MORE nervous until he's basically just a shaking puddle on the ground.