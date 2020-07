"There's the Brittany with Timm, and there's a Brittney with me," Jamie tells Jackson and uh, what?

Have you forgotten what you were saying about conga Brittney finding someone else literally five minutes ago?

JAMIE, PLS.

Conga Brittney arrives and she asks Jackson to come "for a chat".

They head over to a day bed, and Jackson asks whether she's been interested in anyone else in the villa besides Jamie.

"No, just the tree," she responds and look, same.

While the pair are chatting, Alisha asks Jamie what he thinks about the possibility of Jackson and conga Brittney getting together.

"I see him more suiting Cass," he says, because of course he does.

Meanwhile, Renee is still talking about how she wants to see Matt show up in Paradise.

Wait a damn minute.

Why is it that every time a former contestant is mentioned... they miraculously just show up in Paradise?

Okay, yep.

We called it.

MATT HAS ARRIVED AND HE HAS A DATE CARD.

He immediately picks Renee for the date and Ciarran, who has dated approximately 34 women on the show so far, starts complaining about the "bro code".

He tells producers that Renee and Matt were texting back and forth prior to the show after Ciarran and Renee had split up.

"I was like, 'Bro, if you want to get with her, just let me know,'" Ciarran explained.

Wait. So it's okay for Ciarran to date Renee's friend Jess, but it's not okay for Renee to date Ciarran's friend Matt without asking for permission? Cool. Makes sense.

