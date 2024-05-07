HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: The Baby Reindeer aftermath is why we can't have beautiful things.

We don't deserve Baby Reindeer.

The most-watched show on Netflix right now is a spiky, darkly glittering exploration of obsession and abuse and trauma. It's also an extremely watchable, tense thriller. And a sometimes comedy. And a flawlessly performed, stylish work of art with a painfully hip soundtrack.

Baby Reindeer is actually quite close to perfect.

Watch the trailer of Netflix's Baby Reindeer below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

But it's also exposed why we — audiences in 2024 — cannot be trusted with untidy endings and complicated ideas.

Since it aired, despite its creator begging us otherwise, we have become obsessed with our own kind of stalking, of the parts of it that are true and the parts of it that are... less so. To set eyes on the "real" faces of its characters. To hunt them down and flush them out and leave this excellent show in a mess of legal threats and lost jobs and kiss and tells.

In short, we like Baby Reindeer so much that we are punishing its creator for daring to invent it.