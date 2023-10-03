'I just knowingly ruined a man's life, but he destroyed mine first.'

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of child abuse.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

I just knowingly ruined a man’s life, but to be fair he kind of destroyed mine first.

You see, he stole something extremely valuable from me and I was never able to get it back. My innocence, (if you had not guessed already) aged six.

It was only a once off, and I know that many people have been through a whole lot worse for a whole lot longer. However, anyone who has ever experienced childhood sexual abuse will tell you that while the act itself is awful, it is usually what follows that is the most traumatic aspect. Specifically, how the surrounding people (parents, police, and the court system etc.) respond and deal with the situation. And let me tell you, they dealt with things differently 25 years ago.

Video via YouTube/Committee for Children.

In my case, he was found not guilty. This baffled me, he did something wrong, why did he not get into trouble? Did no one believe me? For whatever reason, it did not occur to my parents to explain it to me and in my family the word counselling was akin to an extreme profanity. What I learned later, as an adult, was that he had already had previous conviction from a similar offence.

What I already knew, was that he went to jail not long after my case for assaulting yet another little girl. The police specifically came to my school to tell me he had gone to prison because he had hurt someone else. I did not feel any satisfaction; I remember childishly thinking they had believed her, and not me. Why he was not found guilty in my case and consequently being able to re-offend, I will never know.