Author John Green on the real reason Cara Delevingne's interview was so damn awkward.

Author John Green defends Cara Delevingne's awkward interview in a searing essay.

Earlier this week, an interview with Cara Delevingne about her new film Paper Towns was all over the internet. There's no doubt that the interview was very awkward. The interviewer called her by the wrong name and suggested that she needed a nap. It was… not great.

But author John Green, who wrote the novel on which the film was based, has written an essay defending Cara – and gave an excellent insight into the ridiculous world of promoting films.

One of the most infuriating things for Delevingne (and Green) was how often she was asked whether she had read the book on which her film was based. Green says:

"I am friends with Cara and the author of the book in question. I spent more than a month with her on tour in Europe and the U.S., and I watched as again and again, she was asked this question. Cara has read the book (multiple times), but the question is annoying — not least because her male costar, Nat Wolff, was almost always asked when he'd read the book, while Cara was almost always asked if she'd read it."

Green says that when it comes to judging these interviews, context is everything. The context for promoting Paper Towns was that they were constantly asked the same questions, including questions that fundamentally misunderstood the point of the film:

"I was lucky to share most of my interviews with Nat, one of my closest and most trusted friends, and to learn from him how to deal with uncomfortable questions. (For instance, when asked is X a good kisser, or if X is a better kisser than Y, Nat gently explains that he doesn't answer questions about kissing because the women he works with should be talked about for their performances in the film not for their kissing.) But I never really got good at junketry. I just sort of gave up.