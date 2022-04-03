Pulling out your hair? Amy Schumer knows first hand the burden of trichotillomania.

Amy Schumer is a fan favourite in the entertainment industry.

The comedian/actor has often used her personal life experiences as inspiration for comedy and producing film storylines. And her latest venture, comedy-drama series Life & Beth is no different, borrowing plenty from Schumer's "traumatic past", including her experience with trichotillomania - better known as a "hair pulling disorder".

Trichotillomania leads people to compulsively and uncontrollably pull out their own hair: from the head, eyelashes, eyebrows, and other areas. Most experts believe it is linked to obsessive-compulsive disorder.

As for turning her real-life challenges into television gold, Schumer said there are some "therapeutic benefits" that come with writing an autobiographical script.

"At the time, 'you just keep moving', keep growing up, and you know the things that happened to you. But I wanted to really give it the time and attention that I feel like I never did, to just be more gentle with myself in general and feel a little less guilty or ashamed, because I did have a rough time [with trichotillomania]," she said.

Watch: Amy Schumer and Anna Wintour swap lives. Post continues below.

During her adolescence, Schumer first developed trichotillomania. It was around this time that Schumer's family life was imploding: her parents had just split, her father had declared bankruptcy and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Plus, Schumer's mum had married the father of her Schumer's best friend. So in a bid to cope with all that was happening around her, Schumer resorted to pulling out her hair.

"I think everybody has a big secret, and that’s mine," Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long."

At one stage, Schumer's trichotillomania was so severe that she had to wear a wig to school in order to hide her hair loss. And according to Schumer, "everybody knew" what was going on.

"It's not that I used to have this problem and now I don't. It's still something that I struggle with."