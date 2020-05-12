Where are they now? The cast of Scrubs, 19 years after the show first aired.

Did you know it’s been 19 whole years since we were first introduced to TV show Scrubs?

Which means you could’ve birthed a child who’s now of legal age to drink since the time it first aired. Terrifying, and where the hell has time gone? We digress…

Scrubs followed the lives of the medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital as they had to navigate their crazy stressful jobs and their crazy stressful love lives.

For eight seasons, we watched J.D, Turk, and Elliot find their way in the hospital, alongside Carla, Janitor, Dr Cox and Dr Kelso.

The show was the perfect blend of slapstick and serious – you’d be hard pressed to find another show that can make you cry tears of laughter and sadness in the space of a few minutes.

After a weird final season (the main characters largely weren’t in it), Scrubs hung up its, well, scrubs, ending in 2010.

But Scrubs is well and truly back on our minds since they announced they would be hosting a virtual reunion next month.

Sarah Chalke, who played Dr Elliot Reid, told NME, “This year we’re going to do a Zoom or whatever platform of a reunion. So I’m really looking forward to that.

“We haven’t really hammered any of the details, but we’re probably going to be a panel chat, just everybody saying ‘hi’, and I’m sure most of the cast will be able to make it and [creator] Bill [Lawrence]. It will be fun!”

She also paid tribute to co-star Sam Lloyd (Ted Buckland), who died earlier this month.

“[He was] the nicest man, and so talented and so funny,” Chalke said.

Last year, Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumour. And despite a GoFundMe page raising more than $150,000 for medical expenses, the tumour was found to be inoperable.