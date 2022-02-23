By Brielle Burns

Morning friends! Apparently, as 2022 gets well underway, we're entering a 'vibe shift.''

'What does that even mean?' I hear you ask.

Apparently 'vibe shift' is now a term for the phenomenon of trends dying overnight.

It's the feeling of everything you're doing, watching and wearing becoming uncool quicker than you can keep up.

My colleague Chelsea has explained it all for us, but "American Apparel, flash photography at parties, and messy hair and messy makeup " is the new... vibe???

Anyway, on to the news; here are the five stories that'll get you up to speed this morning.

1. Ukraine declares state of emergency and compulsory military service.

Ukraine has declared a state of emergency and told its citizens in Russia to flee as Russia began evacuating its Kyiv embassy.

The 30-day state of emergency could restrict the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the media and lead to personal document checks, according to a draft text that needs to be approved by parliament.

Shelling intensified at the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two rebel regions this week and has ordered the deployment of Russian troops as "peacekeepers". But there was still no clear indication of whether he plans to follow that up with a mass assault on Ukraine.

"Predicting what might be the next step of Russia, the separatists or the personal decisions of the Russian president - I cannot say," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine declares state of emergency as fears of Russian invasion grow https://t.co/gYpOn2EZDW — ABC News (@abcnews) February 23, 2022

The Ukrainian government has also announced compulsory military service for all men of fighting age.

Meanwhile, Australia has imposed sanctions, including travel bans and financial bans on eight members of the Russian Federation's security council, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison promising to "ratchet up" the response should military action continue.

2. Children now eligible for Moderna vaccine.

Children aged six to 11 are now eligible for the Moderna vaccine, after experts signed off on the expansion of the immunisation program.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended the vaccine following approval last week by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

#BREAKING: ATAGI has formally approved the Moderna vaccine for 6-11 year olds. Rollout for children will begin from Thursday pic.twitter.com/ceHkoKkBgk — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) February 22, 2022

Each vaccine, which will be available for children from Thursday, will be half the adult dose and children will need two doses spaced eight weeks apart.

A second dose can be given as early as four weeks from the first in certain circumstances, such as if a child is immunocompromised.

The Pfizer vaccine is already available to children aged five to 11 and nearly half of the age group has already had one dose since January when they became eligible.

3. Text messages could lead to a "breakthrough" in Theo Hayez case.

The case of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has seen a "potential breakthrough" after investigators found the mystery person who exchanged WhatsApp texts with the 18-year-old on the night he vanished, a coronial inquest has heard.

Hayez was last seen leaving the Cheeky Monkey’s nightclub in Byron Bay at 11pm on May 31, 2019 before being reported missing on June 6.

"There’s been a potential breakthrough and I don’t want to overstate it, your honour, but we know Theo was engaged in some WhatsApp activity just before 1am on the 31st of May," counsel assisting the coroner Kirsten Edwards said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

"We’ve found somebody who was communicating with Theo on May 31 [2019]; we’re trying to ascertain whether that communication was close to that period just before 1am."

It comes after NSW Police announced a $500,000 reward for information about Hayez's disappearance.

Police have announced a $500,000 reward for information into the disappearance of Byron Bay backpacker Theo Hayez almost three years after he vanished https://t.co/y7kCA3Og0I — Georgia Clark (@GeorgiaBClark) February 22, 2022

4. One woman dead as Queensland/NSW weather intensifies.

In Queensland, intense rainfall has triggered wild flash flooding that has claimed at least one life.

The body of a 63-year-old woman was found submerged in a vehicle after it was swept into raging storm waters west of Eumundi on the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday morning.

Grave fears were also held for a 54-year-old man whose motorcycle was found near Gympie as rescuers combed waterways for the missing rider.

The deluge from the slow-moving weather system on Wednesday dumped record rainfall, with more than 400mm falling in some areas in hours.

Queenslanders have been warned the southeast is still in the firing line, with predictions that up to a month of rain could fall on Thursday.

NSW is also in for more wet and stormy days bringing danger of further flash flooding and rivers overflowing.

The state's northeast is likely to bear the brunt of the ongoing wet weather.

More than 120mm of rain during the last two days means #Sydney is now having its wettest summer in 30 years.



More at https://t.co/pLK6MKIKIg



Photo: Parramatta River on Tuesday. Shot by @sarah_loves_the_outdoors/IG pic.twitter.com/d9ORdcCy8i — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) February 23, 2022

5. In royal news: Future queens talk early childhood development.

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with Denmark's Queen Margrethe and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary in Copenhagen, as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development,

Kate visited the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood - the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage.

"My children are very jealous they weren't coming to see the Lego Foundation. They were like, 'hang on, there's Lego and we're not coming?'," said Kate, who arrived in the Danish capital on Tuesday and visited the Infant Mental Health Program at the University of Copenhagen.

Joining The Queen of Denmark and The Crown Princess to celebrate a Jubilee year for both the United Kingdom and Denmark – a Golden Jubilee here in Denmark, and Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in the UK.



Thank you for the warm welcome! 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/zKTNmrPLXc — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 23, 2022

- With AAP.