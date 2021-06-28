Ellidy's partner Alex Pullin died in a freak accident. 11 months later, she's pregnant with his child.

It's almost been a year since Aussie snowboard champion Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin died in a freak diving accident.

The 32-year-old Winter Olympian was pulled from the water after he was found unresponsive while spearfishing in the Gold Coast last July.

Now, in a "heart-wrenching plot twist", his girlfriend Ellidy Vlug is pregnant with their child 11 months later.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Vlug announced that she fell pregnant after successfully conceiving through IVF.

"Bubba Chump coming this October. Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years little one," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of her bump.

"With a heart wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!"

The swimwear model and podcast host went on to share that the pair were hoping to fall pregnant the month Pullin died.

"When my love had his accident, we all held onto hope that I’d be pregnant that month. We’d been trying for a baby. IVF was on our cards but it wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I’ve never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life."