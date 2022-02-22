By Brielle Burns

1. Joe Biden announces US sanctions on Russia as it 'begins invasion' of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden says the United States is imposing a "first tranche" of sanctions on Russia in response to its military escalation against Ukraine.

Biden said the sanctions target two large Russian financial institutions and Moscow's access to international financing as well as Russian oligarchs.

He said the US is "prepared to go further with sanctions" should Russia expand its aggression against its neighbour.

Starting tomorrow — and continuing in the days ahead — we will also be imposing sanctions on Russian elites and their family members.



They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin’s policies and should share in the pain as well. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated tensions on Monday by recognising the independence of Ukraine's pro-Russia breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

He then ordered troops to enter, claiming they would carry out peacekeeping duties.

"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said in justifying the move.

"We still believe that Russia is poised to go much further in launching a massive military attack against Ukraine."

BREAKING: Scott Morrison convening the national security committee of cabinet this morning on Russia and Ukraine @9NewsAUS — Jonathan Kearsley (@jekearsley) February 22, 2022

2. Morrison backs bill that allows the exclusion of transgender people from female sport.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has publicly backed a proposed law that will allow sporting organisations to ban transgender women from competing in female sport.

Describing the save women's sport bill, as "terrific," Morrison told reporters on Tuesday he’s given Liberal Senator Claire Chandler’s bill "great encouragement."

"Claire is a champion for women’s sport and I think she’s been right to raise these issues in the way that she has. Well done, Claire."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thrown his support behind a bill that would make it easier for sporting organisations to exclude transgender women from competing in female sports @KnottMatthew | #auspol #LGBTQI https://t.co/2pH9ZrUW9u — The Age (@theage) February 22, 2022

Transgender advocates have slammed the PM’s comments, with Equality Australia calling out Morrison’s "complete lack of empathy."

It was only weeks ago that several Liberal MPs crossed the floor because of trans rights being ignored in the government’s controversial Sex Discrimination Act.

Read: 'The religious discrimination bill has been shelved. But the damage has already been done.'

3. $500,000 reward for Theo Hayez.

A $500,000 reward is being offered for information about the disappearance of 18-year-old Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, who vanished on a night out in the northern NSW beach town of Byron Bay, nearly three years ago.

NSW Police will announce the reward on Wednesday in the popular tourist hamlet, in the hope it will lead to the discovery of Hayez's whereabouts or disclose the circumstances of his disappearance.

The 18-year-old was last seen at about 11pm on May 31, 2019, outside a nightclub on Jonson Street.

An inquest is currently underway in the NSW Coroner's court.

Police have announced a $500,000 reward for information into the disappearance of Byron Bay backpacker Theo Hayez almost three years after he vanished https://t.co/y7kCA3Og0I — Georgia Clark (@GeorgiaBClark) February 22, 2022

Tweed/Byron Police District Acting Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen, said investigators hope the reward will uncover answers for the family.

"Detectives want to ensure every avenue has been exhaustively examined and we are continuing to ask anyone who had any interaction with Theo after he left that Friday night to contact us," he said.

4. Wild weather across NSW and Queensland.

A torrential downpour has drenched Sydney and other parts of NSW with the rain expected to last throughout the week....as someone commuting to work in those ongoing downpours this morning, I can confirm: it's very wet.

Flash floods have impacted many towns and city roads, the SES said on Tuesday afternoon.

Severe Weather Update: heavy rain to bring flash flooding to parts of Qld and NSW. Video current: 11.30 am AEST 22 February 2022



Know your weather, know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings, go to our website https://t.co/RUzeNeLBj4 or the #BOMWeather app. pic.twitter.com/X9r8zhAnSx — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 22, 2022

Rescue crews have attended to at least 15 flood rescues across Sydney and the Central Coast with 450 call-outs statewide.

Meanwhile, Queensland has been hit with torrential rain, with parts of the Sunshine Coast recording 300 millimetres of rainfall in three hours overnight.

5. Queen cancels virtual meeting over COVID symptoms.

Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace says.

The palace announced that the Queen had tested positive on Sunday but was expected to carry on with light engagements, an indication that the world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarch was not seriously unwell.

She will now decide nearer to the time whether to press ahead with further engagements this week, such as her weekly conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

The Queen has been forced to cancel her planned online engagements as she battles COVID. #9Today pic.twitter.com/0xGc7o1gI0 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 22, 2022

News of the positive test has sharpened concerns about the queen's health two weeks after she marked 70 years on the British throne.

The 95-year-old, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, quipped last week to Palace staff that she could not move much, and she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment.

