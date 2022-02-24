By Brielle Burns

Morning all! Your news and social media feeds are no doubt filled with news of Russia and Ukraine.

If you're confused about what's going on right now, our News Editor Gemma Bath has explained the context behind the conflict for you right here: The Russian invasion is the biggest story in the world right now. Here's why you should care.

We also live blogged all the events that unfolded yesterday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.

You can get up to speed on everything here: On-the-ground footage emerges from Ukraine, and everything else you need to know about Putin's invasion.

Now, lets get you across the top news stories women will be talking about today.

1. "Full-scale war" wide-ranging Russian attack this morning kills dozens as Putin takes Chernobyl.

Ukrainian forces are battling Russian invaders on three sides after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

On Thursday, (Friday morning AEDT), Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine which saw cities and bases hit with airstrikes or shelling.

Ukraine's Minister of Healthcare, Viktor Lyashko, said 57 people have died and 169 people have been injured – including both combat and non-combat injuries.

An adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office has also confirmed Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, just 90 kilometres north of the capital, and Hostomel airport in the Kyiv region.

Authorities in the southwesterly Odessa region said 18 people had been killed in a missile attack. At least six people were killed in Brovary, a town near Kyiv, authorities there said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Putin has "launched a full-scale war" in the country, calling it a "war of aggression."

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and dozens wounded after Russia attacked airports and military installations in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials. https://t.co/hBZ9mlihnm pic.twitter.com/hqjnyve691 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

A Ukrainian father says goodbye to his daughter before sending her away from danger. He is staying behind to fight for Ukraine. #RussiaInvadedUkraine pic.twitter.com/rrFO0le4Kf — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 24, 2022

2. Morrison and Biden announce more sanctions on Russia.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a second wave of sanctions on Russia, confirming there are more to come.

The new sanctions were placed on 25 people including army commanders, deputy defence ministers and mercenaries who Morrison said are "responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable regression".

Earlier, Australia already imposed sanctions against Russia before the country took "these deplorable steps" and "chose war."

"It's important that all countries engage in these sanctions against these individuals," Morrison said.

"It sends a very clear message. You sanction, support, benefit from this type of violence, then you will be isolated, you will be targeted."

Australian Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP announces sanctions on army commanders, deputy defence ministers and Russian mercenaries who have been 'responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable regression'. #RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/kjLNjUzwRu — Danielle Robertson (@Danielle_Rob) February 24, 2022

In the US, President Joe Biden has unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia this morning to impede the country's ability to do business in the world's major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises.

"This is a premeditated attack," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

BREAKING: Pres. Biden: "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences." https://t.co/1c4zPiKUga pic.twitter.com/mQQZIJaICC — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022

3. Rallies and vigils held across Australia for Ukraine.

Rallies and vigils were held across the country on Thursday to show support for Ukraine and the Australian Ukranian community.

In Melbourne, public buildings in the CBD, including Flinders Street Station, were lit up blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Flinders St Station bathed in blue and yellow overnight in a show of support for Ukraine. @TheTodayShow @9NewsAUS 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/hYAejVxRKo — Izabella Staskowski (@IzaStaskowski) February 24, 2022

Rallies also took place in Sydney and Melbourne, with several members of the Australian Ukranian community gathering at Sydney's Martin Place, chanting "please help Ukraine".

Dozens of Ukrainians have gathered in Martin Place to rally against the Russian invasion of their home country. They’re chanting “please help Ukraine”@9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/UtYCf68BSb — Sophie Upcroft (@SophieUpcroft) February 24, 2022

4. Mask mandates ease in NSW and Victoria.

From today, masks are no longer required in NSW shops, in a move welcomed by those fighting to revive the state's city centres.

"From Friday masks are off," Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Thursday.

"We will see a significant return back to the CBD and that will be positive."

Masks will still remain compulsory in key areas including public transport and hospitals.

With falling hospitalisations, a strong vaccination rate and more than 50% of the eligible over-16 population boosted in NSW, we're now in a position to safely ease restrictions and help families and businesses keep moving forward. Full details here: https://t.co/0bGxhi9Lbe pic.twitter.com/0fshKPbgUL — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) February 17, 2022

In Victoria, mandates are also set to relax, with masks no longer required in most places from 11.59pm Friday.

The mask mandate has been in place in some form since July 2020, but will soon only be required in limited situations, such as on public transport, taxis, and in airports and hospitals.

Some groups of workers will also have to keep wearing masks, including hospitality and retail workers, people who work in primary schools and early childhood centres, and justice and correctional facility staff.

5. Two dead as Queensland braces for more rain.

Two Queenslanders have died in floods as heavy rain is set to further drench the state's southeast.

A 54-year-old man has died trying to ride a motorbike through rising water at Gympie after a 63-year-old woman's body was found in a submerged car on the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology says more heavy rainfall and potentially "life threatening flash flooding" are set to peak on Friday in the state's southeast and possibly extend into northern NSW.

Heavy rain is not expected to ease in Queensland's southeast and northern NSW until Saturday due to the slow moving trough.

- With AAP.