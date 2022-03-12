"A variant of concern." Everything we know about the new Omicron sub-variant BA.2.

Just as things started to feel normal again, news has emerged about a potentially more infectious coronavirus mutation spreading in New South Wales.

On Thursday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said COVID cases could "more than double" in six weeks due to the new Omicron sub-variant, BA.2.

"We are concerned at this point that BA.2 is amongst us and overtaking BA.1," Mr Hazzard told a budget estimates hearing.

"It's very preliminary and we need to do a lot more digging."

The state recorded a significant spike in COVID cases on Thursday, with daily cases jumping by more than 3,000 compared with the previous 24-hour reported cases.

So, what do we know about BA.2, and should we be concerned? Here's everything we know so far.

What is BA.2?

Omicron has several sub-lineages, with the most common one being BA.1 in Australia and worldwide, up until now.

But BA.2 is rapidly becoming the dominant Omicron sub-variant around the world, including in New South Wales.

According to the World Health Organisation, BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins.

Is BA.2 more transmissible?

In a recent statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that initial data suggests BA.2 appears "inherently more transmissible" than BA.1.

According to the UNSW School of Population associate professor James Wood, BA.2 is approximately 25 per cent easier to catch than the original Omicron strain.

"It first became clear in Denmark it was more transmissible than Omicron," Dr Wood told the ABC.