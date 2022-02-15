By Brielle Burns

But before you rush to fill out an application, let's get you across the five biggest news stories women are talking about this morning.

1. Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit ahead of trial.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre - the woman who accused the royal of sexual abuse - have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed against him in the US.

In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Giuffre's lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew's lawyers to say that the parties had "reached a settlement in principle".

Court documents show the Duke will make a "substantial donation to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights".

Breaking News: Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, according to a new court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. https://t.co/TYOu3UhnuX — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2022

Andrew has also pledged to "demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein" by supporting the "fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims".

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

2. Man charged after allegedly killing his wife on Valentine's Day.

A man has been charged with the domestic violence murder of 46-year-old Vanessa Godfrey at a southeast Queensland resort on Valentine's Day.

Sunshine Coast detectives allege Vanessa was killed by 50-year-old Bli Bli man Jeff Godfrey, (who is believed to be her husband), in their room at a resort in Pelican Waters on Monday.

Staff at the resort who decided to do a welfare check on the couple about 3.35pm found the woman's body "covered in blood" with wounds on her arms and the man in the room.

"It would be very traumatic for anyone attending... this is a tragedy that has occurred here on the Sunshine Coast," Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen said on Tuesday.

Police arrested the man at the scene. He has since been charged with domestic violence murder and refused bail.

Vanessa is the sixth woman to have died by violence in Australia this year.

Read more: Her name was Vanessa Godfrey. She was allegedly killed by her husband on Valentine's Day.

3. Novak Djokovic willing to miss Wimbledon over COVID stance.

Novak Djokovic will not defend his Wimbledon or French Open titles if the tournaments require mandatory vaccination for competitors.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," the world No.1 told the BBC when asked if he would sacrifice participating in the competitions.

The 34-year-old, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, said he would forego the tournaments "because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else.

"I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Novak Djokovic: I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab https://t.co/9X3tEMeA8c — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 15, 2022

Djokovic also distanced himself from the anti-vaccination movement, despite being deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month amid concerns about his vaccine status.

"I have never said I'm part of that movement," he said, adding he was "keeping (his) mind open" to the possibility of getting vaccinated in the future.

4. Alec Baldwin sued over death of Rust filmmaker.

The family of a cinematographer shot on the set of the film Rust is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers for wrongful death, their attorneys say.

Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference on Tuesday.

The "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" of Baldwin and the film's producers "led to the death of Halyna Hutchins," attorney Brian Panish said.

BREAKING: Family of Halyna Hutchins files wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over deadly 'Rust' shooting https://t.co/7bFVx45p2L via @thisisinsider — Natalie Musumeci (@natmusumeci) February 15, 2022

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the set-up for the filming of a scene for the western in New Mexico on October 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

The attorneys said Baldwin had turned down training for the kind of gun draw he was doing when he shot Hutchins.

5. Jarryd Hayne has been granted bail.

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been freed with his convictions quashed, nine months after he was jailed on a rape charge.

Hayne grinned and hugged a friend as he left Cooma Correctional Centre on Tuesday, his 34th birthday.

Hayne appeared in the court via audio-visual link on Tuesday morning in prison greens, as the judge imposed conditions on his release.

He must pay a $20,000 bail surety within seven days, must surrender his passport, and must report to police three times a week, in bail conditions agreed upon by his lawyer and the prosecutors.

He also must not contact or intimidate the alleged victim or any witnesses, and cannot enter the Newcastle local government area.

Jarryd Hayne has walked free from prison on his birthday, and may not face a jury again until 2023.



STORY: https://t.co/6eFB3bSQDn pic.twitter.com/cR9QYkfuNV — Fox League (@FOXNRL) February 15, 2022

The matter will return to court on Friday, to fix a date for the third trial, which is expected to go for two to three weeks.

- With AAP.