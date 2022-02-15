'I applied to be on the next season of Farmer Wants A Wife and things got... weird.'

Ah, Farmer Wants A Wife.

The "finding love" reality TV show with a difference - that difference being: some people really do find love. Over 11 seasons, we've seen nine marriages and 23 babies come out of the reality show.

For reference, in Married At First Sight's history, 73 couples have been paired and just five of them are still together. That's pretty sh*t odds, if I do say so myself.

Want a Farmer Wants a Wife refresher? Here's the finale trailer from last season.



So, at 21 years old (I may be young but I've got a lot to offer!), and with the success of many before me weighing on my shoulders, I decided it was time to shoot my shot.

Farmer Wants a Wife is currently casting for 2022 and I'm just about ready to give up my cruise-y city lifestyle for a farmer and some incessant rural heat.

To answer your frequently asked questions: yes, this might be the second reality television show I've applied for in the past two months but no, that shouldn't at all be indicative of my motivation and/or what content people want to read.

In fact, I'm glad I never heard back from The Bachelor (but if you're from The Bachelor production team and reading this, I'm still open to being approached. Seriously, you can find me on Insta).

I'm just a girl, looking for a tree change to share with a man and their many animals.

So, this week, I decided to apply for Farmer Wants a Wife.

In the interests of everyone, I thought I'd share the process while I was at it. So, here's my application. Fingers crossed they want me this time around.

Why are you applying for Farmer Wants a Wife?

My editor told me to.

Farmer Wants a Wife combines my three favourite things: love, reality TV and dogs.

How important is finding love to you?

Is "finding love" on my list of long-term values and goals? Sure! How important is it for me to find... right now? I mean, not particularly.