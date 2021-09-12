Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit for sexual assault. Here's what we know.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit, accused of sexual assault and battery by Virginia Guiffre, a public victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The long-held allegations claim the British royal had sex with Giuffre when she was 17, in 2001.

Prince Andrew has denied similar allegations in the past, and spokespeople for the Prince said on Friday that his lawyers had no comment on the lawsuit.

Video via BBC.

Prince Andrew is one of the most prominent people linked to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, with his name repeatedly mentioned in legal depositions surrounding accusations against Epstein for running a decades-long sex trafficking ring along with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

In one document from 2015, accuser Virginia Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew - the Queen's second son who holds the title the Duke of York - on three occasions when she was a child. The palace have denied this.

Giuffre said Andrew was one of Epstein's regular clients.

"We went to club Tramp and he [Prince Andrew] danced with me. And he sweats a lot, and he smells funny," Giuffre told 60 Minutes in 2019.

"And then we get in the car and Ghislaine tells me in the car that I have to do what I do for Jeffrey for Prince Andrew and that’s where I learned what was going to happen."

At the time Giuffre maintained that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew for sex three times - once in London, once in New York, and once on Epstein's private island.

A photo from 2001, showing Prince Andrew with his hand around the then 17-year-old Giuffre's waist seemingly shows that they met. In the background of the photo, Maxwell is smiling at the camera.

Image: Twitter.