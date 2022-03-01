By Brielle Burns

Yesterday, I spent the day speaking to women caught up in Queensland and NSW's devastating floods.

Floods that drove Lismore resident, Raiha, to clamber into her attic for safety and forced Karyn and her children in Tumbulgum to jump from their balcony to reach their neighbour's boat.

You can read more of their stories and others here: 'We had to climb into the attic.' This is the human face of what's unfolding in NSW and Queensland.

As the disaster continues to unfold, lets get you across the biggest news stories women are talking about this morning.

1. Ballina evacuating as 80yo woman confirmed dead in NSW floods.

Residents in Ballina in Northern NSW have been ordered to evacuate as the town braces for "life-threatening" flooding expected to reach 2.5 metres.

Overnight, Ballina Hospital was evacuated, with 55 patients temporarily moved to Ballina's Xavier Catholic College.

An SMS was being sent to the local community to alert them of the evacuation and the temporary hospital closure.

The SES is warning of "life-threatening" flooding and is ordering residents of Ballina to evacuate. #9Today pic.twitter.com/hI4qjVGb74 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 1, 2022

A woman in her 80s has been confirmed dead after her body was found in her flooded Lismore home on Tuesday.

Another man who disappeared in floodwaters on Sunday is yet to be found and many more remain missing.

Seventeen councils in northern NSW have also been a declared disaster zone, as Sydney braces for torrential rain and flash flooding as the weather system moves south.

2. Nine dead and 1100 in evacuation centres in QLD.

A 76-year-old man has been found dead north of Brisbane taking the death toll from Queensland's devastating floods to nine.

More than 15,000 homes in Brisbane, 3600 in Gympie, 200 in Logan and at least 150 in Ipswich have been damaged, with 1152 people in evacuation centres and many more bunking with loved ones.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services made 16 rescues and responded to 256 calls for help into Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, residents have banded together and started a massive flood clean-up task, with a "Mud Army" of volunteers assembling across the region.

The Brisbane River has peaked again and the mud army has been deployed to help.



But after a year's rainfall in two days, it's going to take time to fix the mess. @ShannonMM9 #9News pic.twitter.com/HRVybx25hg — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) March 1, 2022

However, the clean effort is set to be interrupted, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning more "severe weather" on its way.

3. PM isolating after positive COVID-19 test.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive to COVID-19 but will continue to work from home while isolating.

"I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week," Morrison said in a statement announcing that he had tested positive on Tuesday night.

"I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result," he said.

"I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today. The test was inconclusive so I took a PCR test tonight which returned a positive result late this evening."

Tonight I tested positive to COVID-19.



I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week.



I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 1, 2022

He said his wife and two children had tested negative and will isolate for seven days at home as close contacts.

4. Ukrainian soldiers from Snake Island 'alive'.

The Ukrainian soldiers from the tiny Black Sea island of Zmiinyi, also known as Snake Island, are being held in captivity by Russia, according to the Ukrainian navy.

"We are very happy to learn that our comrades-in-arms are alive and well," the navy said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian soldiers, who were assumed dead, are reported to have surrendered after running out of ammunition, the navy said.

Last week, Ukrainians online circulated an unverified recording of a Russian warship ordering a Ukrainian outpost on the island to surrender.

The Ukrainians reply: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack.



Their response: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."



They held their ground. All 13 were killed. pic.twitter.com/GMRsXQRSX0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Interior says at least 352 civilians, including 14 children have so far been killed.

Kyiv has been targeted in Russian strikes this morning, which has left at least five people dead.

Earlier in the day, 10 people were killed in a ruthless attack on Ukraine's second largest city. Russia has taken out the TV tower in Kyiv allegedly in an effort to wipe-out internet and communications.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire can start as a first round of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress.

5. Australia to provide $105m in Ukraine aid.

Australia will send a $105 million package of weapons along with humanitarian assistance to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a $70 million defensive support package, which includes missiles and ammunition. A further $35 million would be spent on humanitarian assistance such as shelter, food and medical care.

Morrison said he would not provide specifics on what weapons, or the amount of weapons, that would be sent to Ukraine due to national security concerns.

Australia will provide millions of dollars worth of lethal aid to support Ukraine.



The Prime Minister said "we're taking missiles and ammunition" for the fight against Russia. @rachbaxter9 #9News pic.twitter.com/CgOKZWsmGf — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 1, 2022

"I don't plan to give the Russian government a heads up about what is coming their way, but I can assure them it is coming your way," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We will be answering the call from (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy. He said, 'Don't give me a ride, give me ammunition', and that is exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do."

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.