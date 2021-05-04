'Teachers and nurses are burnt-out to breaking point. But no one's listening.'

Before launching into what may seem like a whiny article, I feel the need to preface it by saying I pride myself on being an optimist. Sometimes sickeningly so.

As a Mindset Coach, motivational speaker and naturally bubbly person, I genuinely see life as mostly sunshine, rainbows and lollipops, the good in every situation, the glass half full and all that jazz.

But.

Once in every blue moon, I am forced to face the fact that some things just suck.

Watch: The horoscopes homeschooling their kids. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Sometimes you’ve just got to call a spade a spade, a s**tshow a s**tshow. And in true optimistic fashion, I hope that drawing attention to this s**tshow might contribute to conversation and change.

And since most teachers and nurses are too busy ‘just getting on with it’ - someone needs to speak for them. So here it is.

What the heck is going on?

Why on Earth are a large percentage of my clients teachers and nurses?

In response to my last article, “I’m an overworked teacher with no time to teach”, I was bombarded with messages from teachers - many of which, frankly, didn’t surprise me.

“My mental health is suffering.”

“I feel like it’s never good enough.”

“I feel so bad for my students…”

“I have no time to actually teach.”

As an ex-teacher, I could relate. The responses were sadly expected.