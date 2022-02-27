By Brielle Burns

Morning friends! It's Monday February 28 and what a big weekend we had in news.

In case you missed it, we live blogged the two biggest news stories everyone was talking about this weekend; the unfolding situation in Ukraine and Queensland's severe floods. You can get yourself up to speed on Saturday and Sunday's blog.

Now, let's get you across the five biggest news stories making a buzz this morning.

1. Emergency evacuations underway in NSW, as 986 schools closed in QLD.

Floods and heavy rain continue to lash a long stretch of Australia's east coast, causing the biggest flooding emergency in more than a decade - with warnings it'll continue for days as the weather system heads south.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Brisbane on Sunday, assuring residents recovery preparations are underway in the state, where six lives have already been lost.

"This is a serious natural ... flooding event that we are seeing impact right throughout everywhere from Bundaberg to the border," he said, adding that "the planning for the recovery has already begun".

Flooding on Sunday heavily affected Gympie, Maryborough, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane, while more than 900 schools will be closed in 13 local government areas.

⚠️🌧️ Severe Weather Warning continues for heavy to locally intense rain for #GoldCoast & southern #SEQ. Rain has eased in #Brisbane & to the north, but flood hazards will persist for at least the next few days. Major flooding continues. Details: https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o #QldFloods pic.twitter.com/N8eK6CtWcy — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 27, 2022

Across the border, the NSW northern rivers and mid-north coast are also underwater.

Overnight the entire town of Lismore was ordered to evacuate, and there are a number of residents currently trapped in their homes with the SES unable to reach them.

#BREAKING: A major emergency is underway in New South Wales, with the entire town of Lismore ordered to evacuate overnight. #9Today pic.twitter.com/9lAgqjWpz3 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 27, 2022

2. Putin puts Russian nuclear forces on alert.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert as Ukrainian fighters defending the city of Kharkiv, confirmed they'd repelled an attack by invading Russian troops.

On Sunday, Putin ordered Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to units which include nuclear arms - onto high alert and cited aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions imposed by the West.

"As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension - I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well - but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country," Putin said on state television.

Russia's Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert https://t.co/YugRv8H2lW pic.twitter.com/SESA5fez1T — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2022

Putin's order is part of a pattern of Moscow manufacturing threats to justify aggression, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

"We've seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine," Psaki said on ABC's This Week program.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president's office has confirmed negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. They would meet without preconditions, it said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced over the weekend that Australia will provide non-lethal military and medical aid to Ukraine through NATO, with support guided by requests from Kyiv.

3. Australians helping to coordinate escape attempts from Kyiv.

Australians have been trying to help families escape from Ukraine, as Russian troops draw closer to the capital city of Kyiv.

At least 64 civilians have been killed across Ukraine and more than 160,000 are on the move. Many others are locking down in their homes or underground in hotel carparks and subways.

Three days ago, Olha Lyeskakova rang her family in Ukraine from Sydney, told them to grab their money and documents and leave their home in Kyiv in the middle of the night as the Russian invasion began.

Since then, the Sydney resident has been co-ordinating her family's escape and, it's hoped, their flight to safety in Australia.

"It's madness what is going on. They are desperate, my mother is crying, my sister, everything she has earned in her life is in Kyiv," Lyeskakova told AAP.

Lyeskakova has applied for visas to get her family to Australia, but her case is under consideration by immigration authorities and made more complicated because her baby niece does not have any travel documents.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has offered spaces for potential Ukrainian refugees displaced by the invasion.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says he is in discussions with the Prime Minister about accepting Ukrainian refugees and says NSW is prepared to "provide any support it can". #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/GFWloq8xwF — Tim Fernandez (@TimFernandezz) February 27, 2022

4. WA records more than a 1000 new COVID cases as free RATS handed out.

Western Australia has recorded more than 1000 daily cases of COVID-19 for the past three days, as the state hands out free rapid antigen tests to every household.

On Sunday, Premier Mark McGowan said Western Australia recorded 1027 new cases of COVID-19, including his own chief of staff.

McGowan also announced an initial 5.3 million free RATs will be made available to residents, with each household eligible for five tests.

WA households can now register to receive free Rapid Antigen Tests delivered to their home address. Each household is entitled to five individual tests.



For more information about the WA Free Rat program, please visit: https://t.co/I7aegBcnDw pic.twitter.com/57vBXD2C5X — WA Government (@WAGovernment) February 27, 2022

Elsewhere around the country, NSW recorded 6,014 daily COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday, while Victoria recorded 5,052 new cases and 17 deaths.

5. Aussie influencers no longer allowed to promote health products.

Australian influencers will soon be banned from promoting health products if they are paid or incentivised.

In a crackdown from the Therapeutic Goods administration, influencers will need to follow a new Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code from July 1.

The code applies to all medicines, medical devices, vitamins, supplements and general health products.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is cracking down on influencers receiving payment for advertising health practices.https://t.co/N8RRtM4EtF — The Project (@theprojecttv) February 27, 2022

- With AAP.