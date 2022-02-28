By Brielle Burns

Morning pals! If you're wondering why your social media feeds are filled with celebrities in sparkly dresses, it's all thanks to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Many of Hollywood's biggest names were in attendance and my colleague Shannen Findlay rounded up all the best looks from the red carpet for you right here.

But before you get stuck in, let's get you up to speed with the biggest news stories women will be talking about today, Tuesday March 1.

1. At least a dozen missing in NSW floods, as whole town submerged.

Right now large parts of Lismore, in northeastern NSW, are submerged under 16 metres of flood water as heavy rain and strong damaging winds continue and move south.

Hundreds of people across the region have been left stranded on their rooftops as state and federal emergency services struggle to reach impacted areas.

'COMPLETE AND UTTER DEVASTATION'



There are fears this morning that hundreds are still unaccounted for in Lismore, as floodwaters fall from their overnight highs. It comes as a new evacuation order is announced for low-lying areas of Ballina. #9Today pic.twitter.com/Vvqo2UuXVr — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 28, 2022

Instead rescuers in a flotilla of tinnies and inflatables plucked their neighbours from their flooded homes and took them to safety.

Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg says up to 1000 people are still waiting to be rescued.

In Lismore we have done floods for ever. This is not a flood - this is catastrophic. This is extreme. This is climate change. Lismore needs back up. People are on and in their roof some are screaming for their lives and water is still rising. Friends are rescuing friends. pic.twitter.com/NwikdHTX0V — Sue Higginson (@SueHigginson_) February 27, 2022

Premier Dominic Perrottet, who described the floods as "unprecedented" and "distressing", said there were 17 evacuation orders in place across the state's north on Monday while 21 areas were under evacuation warnings, covering around 62,000 people.

SES Commissioner Carlene York told A Current Affair around a dozen people are missing in NSW floods but the exact number is not confirmed.

2. Queensland death toll rises as flooding causes widespread damage.

A Gold Coast man and his dog have been swept to their deaths as Queensland's flooding crisis moves south.

The man, aged in his 50s, and his dog died when their car was swept away in torrential rain on Currumbin Creek Road around 3am on Monday.

NEW: Queensland's flood death toll has risen to eight after Gold Coast surf life savers found a man and his dog dead in a submerged car in the Currumbin Valley.



Police say the man drove his car about into floodwaters on Currumbin Creek Rd about 3am before it was washed away. — @MartySilk (@MartySilkHack) February 28, 2022

More rain is set to inundate southeast Queensland in the next few days, prolonging devastating flooding and disrupting clean-up efforts across the region.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible mid and late week over south-eastern parts of Queensland," Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore said, adding "they can bring heavy rain and damaging winds and large hail".

There are also "grave concerns" for two men missing in floodwaters in inner Brisbane and at Glen Esk.

A team of engineers have this morning managed to board an oil tanker pontoon that broke free of its moorings yesterday and drifted down Brisbane river.

3. Ukraine seeks to join EU as talks with Russia go nowhere.

Ukraine has applied to join the European Union while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting has concluded with no deal but an agreement to keep talking.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move for now that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused US and its European allies of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit.

President @ZelenskyyUA signed #EU membership application for #Ukraine. This is the choice of 🇺🇦 and Ukrainian people. We more than deserve it. pic.twitter.com/FRhLTfyjvJ — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) February 28, 2022

A top Zelenskiy adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the talks, held near the Ukraine-Belarus border, were focused on a possible ceasefire and that a second round could take place "in the near future".

As the discussions wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in the capital city of Kyiv.

Social media video showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by repeated, powerful blasts. Authorities in Kharkiv said at least seven people had been killed and dozens injured. They warned that casualties could be far higher.

4. WA tightens COVID restrictions.

Western Australia will move to introduce the nation's toughest COVID-19 public health restrictions from Thursday.

Under new rules, year three students and above will be required to wear face masks in public and home gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Hospitality venues will avoid being subjected to a four square metre density rule but will be limited to 150 patrons.

A short time ago, we held a meeting of the State Disaster Council to discuss the current situation and consider the CHO’s latest health advice.



In Australia, data shows that once a jurisdiction hits 1,000 cases a day, the peak of the Omicron outbreak is only a few weeks away. pic.twitter.com/tDWF9XaNIN — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) February 28, 2022

Premier Mark McGowan insisted the strict new "level two" rules were necessary to manage an outbreak which the government now expects to peak at about 10,000 daily cases within two to three weeks.

He said he was hopeful they would only need to remain in place for a month.

On Monday, the state recorded a further 1140 infections with 11 patients in hospital, none of which are in intensive care.

5. Aged care industry says reform is critical.

A once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform aged care is slipping through Australia's grasp, peak industry bodies warn.

On the first anniversary of the royal commission's damning final report which urged sweeping reforms, the Australian Aged Care Collaboration says there is still so much work ahead to solve the key structural issues identified.

"We need the government to step up and commit to funding a pay rise for aged care staff and to put resources into recruitment and retention of staff as well as training," AACC spokesman Sean Rooney said.

"Current funding levels mean that most providers are unable to do this."

And you're all up to speed. We'll keep you updated with more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.