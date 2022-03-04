Live updates
Last night Q+A's Stan Grant asked a pro-Russian audience member to leave.
If you watched Q+A last night, you would have seen host Stan Grant ask an audience member to leave after he asked a question about the media's portrayal of Russia and claimed "a lot of Russians" support Putin's military operation.
"As someone who comes from the Russian community here in Australia, I've been pretty outraged by the narrative created by our media depicting the Ukraine as the good guy, and Russia as the bad guy," said audience member Sasha Gillies-Lekakis.
"Believe it or not, there are a lot of Russians here and around the world that support what Putin is doing in the Ukraine, myself included," he continued.
"Since 2014, the Ukrainian government, together with Nazi groups like the Azov battalion, have besieged the Russian populations in the Donbas, killing an estimated 13,000 people, according to the United Nations."
Gillies-Lekakis was then interrupted by an audience member who yelled "that's a lie", before Grant clarified the "United Nations has listed 13,000 total people killed since the conflict [began in 2014] but you're trying to suggest that is Russians killed by Ukrainians."
His question was then briefly discussed by the panel, but Grant later returned to Gillies-Lekakis and asked him to leave after his statements had been 'playing on his mind'.
"Sasha, people here have been talking about family who are suffering and people who are dying. You supported what's happening, hearing that people are dying. Can I just say — I'm just not comfortable with you being here. Could you please leave?"
Gillies-Lekakis interjected, but Grant continued, "You can ask a question, but we cannot advocate violence. I should have asked you to leave then. It's been playing on my mind and, I'm sorry, but I have to ask you to leave."
Victorian survivors of the Stolen Generations eligible for $100,000 payments.
Victorian survivors of the Stolen Generations will soon be able to access $100,000 payments as part of the Victorian Government's landmark redress scheme.
Under a new $155 million package announced on Thursday, Aboriginal Victorians removed from their families before 1977 will be able to receive the payments as well as a personal apology from the government and access to healing and family reunion programs.
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said the package was created by and for Aboriginal people, through the Stolen Generations Reparations Steering Committee.
"It's the least we can do," Andrews said. "This is not about closure because the damage that's been done is there forever, but it is about acknowledgement."
About 1200 people are expected to qualify for the redress scheme, which opens on March 31, before payments start later this year.
First People’s Assembly of Victoria co-chairwoman and Bangerang-Wiradjuri Elder Geraldine Atkinson said, "There is nothing that can heal that trauma or ever repay that loss, but the package announced today will go some way to helping people address the disadvantage caused by the inhumane practices our people have been subjected to."
The applications of survivors who are terminally ill will be prioritised, but for survivors who have died, the services will be provided to their descendants.
- With AAP.
What to watch this weekend.
There's plenty of good content to sink your teeth into this weekend.
One of the most anticipated shows of the year has just dropped on Disney+, detailing the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos. You've probably heard bits of this story: "the world's youngest self-made female billionaire" turned Silicon Valley pariah, who built a billion-dollar company based on a lie.
Con stories are really having a moment, and The Dropout hits right in the sweet spot. The first three eps are streaming now.
There's also Joe vs Carole on Stan, which feels both fresh and... nostalgic. Yes, so much has happened in two years that I think there can be nostalgia for the Tiger King era of 2020. Plus, Kate McKinnon stars as Carole Baskin. That would make anything worth watching.
For a bingeable thriller, you'll want to check-out Toni Collette's new show, Pieces of Her on Netflix.
Oh - and finally - if Sebastian Stan as a... possible cannibal interests you, Fresh on Disney+ is the film for you. It's a dark satire using cannibalism as a... metaphor for dating apps.
Happy viewing!
Read more: 'I watch TV for work. These are the 9 shows everyone will be watching in March.'
500,000 across NSW told to evacuate, and all the news you need to know this morning.
As we continue to watch the crisis unfold in Ukraine, we need to take a minute to talk about how it's actually being covered.
Yesterday, my colleague Isabella Ross explained why advocates are calling the news coverage 'highly problematic' with some media outlets choosing to fixate on the ethnicity of those fleeing and focusing on those who are "European", and "white" with "blue eyes and blonde hair".
You can read all about it here: "Racist and orientalist": We need to talk about the coverage of the Ukrainian crisis.
Here are the top five news stories you need to know about this morning, Friday March 4.
1. NSW community begging for help, as 500,000 people told to evacuate across the state.
Locals in the NSW Northern Rivers area of Mullumbimby are begging for help, describing a situation where they have no phone reception, people missing, roads swept away, tiny babies stranded and no one - no army, defence force, police - to help.
"We need help. We are running out of drinking water...regular citizen are winching themselves down bridges and over landslides to save people....We are on the ground deploying and organizing it ourselves, it’s insane. This region needs professional help," wrote the owners of local business The Broad Place late on Thursday.
In Lismore, mayor Steve Kreig says his city "looks like a war zone" following devastating flooding which has claimed the lives of four people in the town.
"The amount of devastation through our city is unbelievable," he told the Today Show on Thursday, adding that from what he's been told, the death toll is expected to rise.
"You've seen all week the heroism and the amazing stories of survival and the amazing stories of rescue, but unfortunately not everyone made it out."
About 500,000 people had been told to evacuate their homes in recent days around NSW, and it remains to be seen whether residents in some areas will be given the all clear to return home today.
In Sydney, parts of the city's west have been spared after less rain than expected fell in the area, but major flooding continues with more rain to come.
Last night, the floor in the Enmore Theatre in Sydney's Inner West collapsed during ARIA-winner Genesis Owusu's set.
Some 130,000 homes in the path of a spilling Warragamba dam in the Hawkesbury-Nepean region in western Sydney were given some reprieve on Thursday afternoon with the news that flooding is no longer likely to be worse than it was in March 2021.
2. Looters target flood victims in Queensland.
Looters have infuriated Queensland communities reeling from devastating floods that have so far claimed nine lives.
While Queensland's "mud army 2.0" is out in force, it has not stopped opportunistic looters picking through the devastation, prompting police to launch Operation Uniform Nash in a bid to stop thieves.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the behaviour was outrageous.
"The police commissioner was telling me that some people in the Ipswich area were going in and looting while people were homeless," she told reporters. "I don't know where it stops."
Five people have now been charged, including a Rocklea man caught with dozens of wheels and tyres, allegedly taken from outside a business impacted by flooding.
A flooded charity store on Coal Street in Bundamba was also targeted on Monday night, with jewellery and cash stolen.
3. Ukrainian police officer’s family killed as Putin declares invasion 'going to plan'.
A Ukrainian police officer's family of five have reportedly been killed as they tried to flee from the port city Kherson.
According to Ukrainian news outlet Zaxid, police officer Oleg Fedko's wife Irina, six-year-old daughter, Sofia, and baby son, Ivan, along with his father, Oleg, and mother, Anna, were all killed.
It's believed the family were trying to escape Russian troops in two cars when they were attacked near Nova Kakhovka on the outskirts of Kherson last Thursday.
The officer’s brother, Denis Fedko, told the publication he was talking on the phone to his mother when she started shouting that there were children in the car and heard shots.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is satisfied with the progress of the operation so far on the eighth day of the invasion.
"I would like to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly on schedule and according to plan," Putin said at the start of a meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday, according to state television.
"All tasks are being completed successfully."
4. Russian athletes banned from Winter Paralympics.
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from the Winter Paralympics, in a last-minute backflip after multiple teams and athletes threatened to boycott the Beijing Games.
The International Paralympic Committee backed down on Wednesday evening's decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes, without their colours, flags and other national symbols, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine was supported by Belarus.
It cited threats from National Paralympic Committees, teams and athletes not to compete, saying such a boycott would jeopardise the Games' viability.
The IPC also noted escalating animosity in the athletes' village meant "ensuring the safety of athletes (if Russian and Belarusian athletes remained) has become untenable".
The 2022 Winter Paralympics kicks off on Friday and will run until March 13.
5. Neighbours cancelled after nearly 37 years.
In case you missed it, Aussie soap Neighbours announced it will stop production, after nearly 37 years on our screens and almost 9000 episodes.
The show will cease production in June, after it wasn't able to secure alternative funding following the loss of its broadcasting partner in the UK.
"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours," producers shared on Twitter.
What an end of an era!
And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll pop back in here to bring you more or the biggest news stories throughout the day.
- With AAP.
What happens if house prices do actually drop?
Is the Australian property bubble going to burst anytime soon?
There're whispers we're on the edge of slow down, finally, with Philip Lowe, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia hinting that record low interest rates could finally rise later this year.
But while that should lead to a drop in property prices, it would also mean more expensive mortgages, so who really benefits?
The Quicky speaks to a housing market expert to find out what it would actually mean for both buyers and sellers.
