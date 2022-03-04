By Brielle Burns

As we continue to watch the crisis unfold in Ukraine, we need to take a minute to talk about how it's actually being covered.

Yesterday, my colleague Isabella Ross explained why advocates are calling the news coverage 'highly problematic' with some media outlets choosing to fixate on the ethnicity of those fleeing and focusing on those who are "European", and "white" with "blue eyes and blonde hair".

You can read all about it here: "Racist and orientalist": We need to talk about the coverage of the Ukrainian crisis.

Here are the top five news stories you need to know about this morning, Friday March 4.

1. NSW community begging for help, as 500,000 people told to evacuate across the state.

Locals in the NSW Northern Rivers area of Mullumbimby are begging for help, describing a situation where they have no phone reception, people missing, roads swept away, tiny babies stranded and no one - no army, defence force, police - to help.

"We need help. We are running out of drinking water...regular citizen are winching themselves down bridges and over landslides to save people....We are on the ground deploying and organizing it ourselves, it’s insane. This region needs professional help," wrote the owners of local business The Broad Place late on Thursday.

In Lismore, mayor Steve Kreig says his city "looks like a war zone" following devastating flooding which has claimed the lives of four people in the town.

"The amount of devastation through our city is unbelievable," he told the Today Show on Thursday, adding that from what he's been told, the death toll is expected to rise.

"You've seen all week the heroism and the amazing stories of survival and the amazing stories of rescue, but unfortunately not everyone made it out."

"Our city looks like a warzone."



About 500,000 people had been told to evacuate their homes in recent days around NSW, and it remains to be seen whether residents in some areas will be given the all clear to return home today.

In Sydney, parts of the city's west have been spared after less rain than expected fell in the area, but major flooding continues with more rain to come.

Last night, the floor in the Enmore Theatre in Sydney's Inner West collapsed during ARIA-winner Genesis Owusu's set.

#BREAKING: The floor has given way at the iconic Enmore Theatre in Sydney's Inner West during a concert this evening.



The floor apparently collapsed only a few songs into the performance of ARIA-winner Genesis Owusu's set.



Some 130,000 homes in the path of a spilling Warragamba dam in the Hawkesbury-Nepean region in western Sydney were given some reprieve on Thursday afternoon with the news that flooding is no longer likely to be worse than it was in March 2021.

2. Looters target flood victims in Queensland.

Looters have infuriated Queensland communities reeling from devastating floods that have so far claimed nine lives.

While Queensland's "mud army 2.0" is out in force, it has not stopped opportunistic looters picking through the devastation, prompting police to launch Operation Uniform Nash in a bid to stop thieves.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the behaviour was outrageous.

"The police commissioner was telling me that some people in the Ipswich area were going in and looting while people were homeless," she told reporters. "I don't know where it stops."

Police have launched a preventative operation to combat property crime and protect homes and businesses in flood affected areas.



Operation Uniform Nash follows several incidents of looting activity reported to police in Ipswich.



Five people have now been charged, including a Rocklea man caught with dozens of wheels and tyres, allegedly taken from outside a business impacted by flooding.

A flooded charity store on Coal Street in Bundamba was also targeted on Monday night, with jewellery and cash stolen.

3. Ukrainian police officer’s family killed as Putin declares invasion 'going to plan'.

A Ukrainian police officer's family of five have reportedly been killed as they tried to flee from the port city Kherson.

According to Ukrainian news outlet Zaxid, police officer Oleg Fedko's wife Irina, six-year-old daughter, Sofia, and baby son, Ivan, along with his father, Oleg, and mother, Anna, were all killed.

It's believed the family were trying to escape Russian troops in two cars when they were attacked near Nova Kakhovka on the outskirts of Kherson last Thursday.

The officer’s brother, Denis Fedko, told the publication he was talking on the phone to his mother when she started shouting that there were children in the car and heard shots.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is satisfied with the progress of the operation so far on the eighth day of the invasion.

"I would like to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly on schedule and according to plan," Putin said at the start of a meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday, according to state television.

"All tasks are being completed successfully."

4. Russian athletes banned from Winter Paralympics.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from the Winter Paralympics, in a last-minute backflip after multiple teams and athletes threatened to boycott the Beijing Games.

The International Paralympic Committee backed down on Wednesday evening's decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes, without their colours, flags and other national symbols, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine was supported by Belarus.

It cited threats from National Paralympic Committees, teams and athletes not to compete, saying such a boycott would jeopardise the Games' viability.

The IPC also noted escalating animosity in the athletes' village meant "ensuring the safety of athletes (if Russian and Belarusian athletes remained) has become untenable".

The 2022 Winter Paralympics kicks off on Friday and will run until March 13.

5. Neighbours cancelled after nearly 37 years.

In case you missed it, Aussie soap Neighbours announced it will stop production, after nearly 37 years on our screens and almost 9000 episodes.

The show will cease production in June, after it wasn't able to secure alternative funding following the loss of its broadcasting partner in the UK.﻿

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours," producers shared on Twitter.

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll pop back in here to bring you more or the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.