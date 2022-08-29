Anthony Albanese has today marked 100 days in office as Prime Minister of Australia.

It's a major milestone for the PM, who used his address at the National Press Club to outline his government's achievements in this space of time, as well as reflecting on what the future holds.

"Our government is only 100 days into this journey but we are resolved on the destination of a better future," Albanese said, adding "reform" and "renewal" will characterise the next phase of Australia's recovery from the pandemic.

"We are focused on building a fair-wage, strong-growth, high-productivity economy."

The National Press Club appearance had Albanese focusing on many of his government's achievements, but questions were also posed to uncover what areas need further focus in the coming 100 days.

So without further ado, here's a quick rundown of Albanese and his government's triumphs, setbacks and what's to come.

The successes:

The Albanese government has smoothed over relations with foreign leaders that were once particularly sour.

Albanese has done an objectively good job when it comes to foreign affairs, and so has Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Wong has been working hard to focus on relations in the Asia Pacific. Even in the first 24 hours of Labor being elected, both Wong and Albanese were on a plane to Tokyo for a meeting with the Quad leaders of the United States, Japan and India.

As for the Pacific Islands, Wong has been spearheading discussions surrounding climate change and China's growing influence in the region. This is especially important considering the Chinese government's deal with the Solomon Islands. Not to mention the fact China is now on civil speaking terms with Australia again.

Albanese has also been working hard to continue Australia's strong ties with the US and also improving relations with France. Though considering Scott Morrison and Emmanuel Macron's very tense relationship, any slight improvement would be celebrated.