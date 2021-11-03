A leaked text and a sassy comment: The very public dispute between Morrison and Macron, explained.

Over the past week, world leaders have been embedded in the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, negotiating on how to tackle the most pressing crisis of our time.

But as critical deals were struck over methane reduction, an entirely unrelated political drama threatened to distract from proceedings.

Prodded by international media, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron became engaged in a headline-making game of 'he said, he said' over the recent collapse of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal between the two countries.

You remember the one. Australia agreed to buy $90bn worth of diesel submarines, then come September reneged in favour of flashier nuclear-powered versions offered by the United States. France claimed they were blindsided by the announcement and were so furieux that they withdrew their ambassadors from the two countries in protest.

Yep, that.

Well, with the two leaders in the same country for the first time since the collapsed deal, tensions fired up again. There were accusations of fibbing, counter-accusations of sledging, and a leaked text message that, well, sort of backfired.

Here's how it all unfolded, starting with...

Macron's sassy comment.

Events like COP26 present a unique opportunity for the world's media to get up close with the world's decision-makers. Rather than jumping through press-secretary hoops, they can jog alongside the likes of President Emmanuel Macron and ask, say, whether he thought Prime Minister Scott Morrison had lied to him in the process of scrapping their subs deal.

Which is precisely what Fairfax reporter Bevan Shields did.

Macron's pointed response made international headlines.

"I don't think [he lied]," the President said. "I know."