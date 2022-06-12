Dog pats, policy and vinyl records: the vibe shift with Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern.

This weekend, we experienced a vibe shift of sorts between Australia and New Zealand.

For some years now, the two governments had endured a publicly amicable yet frosty relationship, particularly with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison in power.

There were suggestions from NZ's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that Australia was "testing the friendship" with New Zealand, amid claims of "unfair" policies, awkward photo ops and tense exchanges.

It's also been a fraught time for foreign relations in general, considering Australia's current predicament with China, and many of our Pacific Island neighbours. You can also note Australia's lack of action on climate change and the stoush with France...

Simply put, we've had a bit of a PR nightmare on the world stage.

Luckily, some foreign policy experts are suggesting we might be heading into calmer waters now. And it has become Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong's job to lead us there.

Watch part of the press conference with Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese. Post continues below.

On Saturday it was announced that Australia will pay French company Naval Group around $830 million to settle a scrapped defence contract that would have seen it build submarines in South Australia. The decision in September 2021 to scrap the $90 billion contract enraged the French government, resulting in a diplomatic stoush that included the recall of its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington.

Albanese said his government had reached a fair and equitable settlement with Naval Group that would "rule a line" under the torn-up contracts.

"It follows, as well, discussions that I've had with President (Emmanuel) Macron and I thank him for those discussions and the cordial way in which we are re-establishing a better relationship between Australia and France," Albanese told reporters.