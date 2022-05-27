Last week our government demonised asylum seekers. This week, it's a different story.

It didn't work. Morrison and the Liberals were accepting defeat by late on Saturday evening. And oh, what a difference a week makes.

Today we've received long-awaited news. The Murugappan family have been told that they're finally going home to Biloela.

Priya and Nades fled to Australia separately in 2012 and 2013 to escape the horrors their ethnic Tamil minority were being subjected to in Sri Lanka; slaughter, abuse, torture and rape. They met here, married, and had kids. Nades got a job in the town of Biloela, Queensland, and the family set up a life for themselves on temporary bridging visas.

But they arrived here 'illegally' by boat. And for that reason, the former-Liberal government had said they'd never be allowed to stay because they are not "genuine refugees."

When Priya's bridging visa expired in 2018, the couple and their young daughters - Kopika, then nearly three, and Tharnicaa, nine months - were taken into immigration detention, where they have remained for four years. Sent to Christmas Island as the sole residents of the facility in 2019, the family has suffered mentally and physically, as their case has dragged on and on and on.

But despite repeated attempts to convince authorities they deserve to stay, the Liberal government stood firm. The family didn't have a right to be here.

Until Saturday.

In their first week in government, getting the Murugappan family back to Biloela has been a priority for the Albanese government. Why?

Because as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio National, "you can have strong borders without being weak on humanity."

"This is a family that were welcomed and were a part of the Biloela community, and at a cost of many millions of dollars, have been treated in a way which is not appropriate with Australian values.

"The cost to the health, frankly of these two young girls and their mum and dad — but the economic cost to the Australian taxpayers — has been extraordinary and that is why there needs to be a clear resolution of these issues. The community want this family back to Biloela and that would be an entirely appropriate outcome," he said.