Last week our government demonised asylum seekers. This week, it's a different story.

When you think of an 'illegal boat,' what image does it conjure up?
Criminal. Wrongdoing. Rule-breaking. All the bad stuff, yeah?
The Morrison government was good at making it seem that way. That boats of 'illegal asylum seekers' were on their way to our shores to steal our jobs and homes.
What that phrase fails to detail is the reality. Those 'illegal boats' are filled with children, mothers, brothers and friends. The emotions they're feeling as they leave their beloved homelands - places where they are no longer safe - are a mixture of fear, terror, sadness, pain and hope.
Watch: Prime Minister Albanese visited Biloela back in 2019.
But for the last eight years, we've had a government that's demonised people fleeing war and persecution in search of freedom. People making a last ditch effort to save their families, by whatever means possible.
On Saturday, the Liberal Party tried to do that one last time.
"BREAKING," read a text message sent out to voters across the country.
"Aust Border Force has intercepted an illegal boat trying to reach Aus. Keep our borders secure by voting Liberal today."
We've since found out Scott Morrison was behind that text message; he instructed Border Force to publicise the interception on election day.