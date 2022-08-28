By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be kicking off in a few hours.

Keep an eye out on Mamamia today for a recap of all the wildest celeb moments and best looks from the ceremony.

But first, let's get you up to speed with the top five news stories making a buzz this morning.

1. Albanese marks 100 days as PM.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will use an address at the National Press Club to outline his government's achievements in its first 100 days.

The prime minister will reflect on his first three months in office, ahead of the government hosting its marquee jobs and skills summit later in the week.

"Our government is only 100 days into this journey but we are resolved on the destination of a better future," Albanese will say, adding "reform" and "renewal" will characterise the next phase of Australia's recovery from the pandemic.

"We are focused on building a fair-wage, strong-growth, high-productivity economy."

We’ve begun the work of building a better future in our first 100 days. We're acting on the urgent challenges we inherited, and we're building for lasting prosperity. A growing economy, more secure jobs and rising pay, so we can open the doors of opportunity for all Australians. pic.twitter.com/ja9r6E7Qoo — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 28, 2022

"I see it in phases. We've been through the pandemic response, we are in the middle of the recovery and reform will be the key to renewal."

2. COVID isolation rules likely to be cut to five days.

The mandatory COVID-19 isolation period could soon be cut back from seven to five days.

The change will be discussed at the national cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet pushing for the reduced isolation period.

"I think we need to look at the periods of time in which we are forcibly requiring people to not be able to work and provide for their families," Perrottet told news.com.au last month.

#BREAKING: It's understood that the mandatory 7 days of #COVID19 isolation is likely to be reduced to 5 days. @cokeefe9 #9News pic.twitter.com/REOtTlF7zq — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 28, 2022

All states and territories are likely to agree to the change.

Mask mandates on flights will also be discussed in the meeting.

Australia reported a further 15 COVID-19 deaths yesterday along with more than 9000 new virus cases.

The country still has over 127,000 active cases, with more than 3000 patients in hospital care nationwide.

3. Equal pay day chance to address the gap.

Businesses are being encouraged to step up and address gender inequalities ahead of law reform which will make gender pay gaps public.

To mark equal pay day today, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency has renewed calls for employers to take action to address the gap.

Employers are already reaping the benefits from incorporating gender equality policies in their businesses, reporting employee recruitment and retention, productivity and company profits, agency director Mary Wooldridge said.

"While the gender pay gap persists, women's skills, capabilities and potential are not being fully realised or valued," she said.

Monday 29th August is (Un) Equal Pay Day in Australia. Our banner is up so if ur in Melb, swing past and get a selfie! And/or go to https://t.co/6pyvHyLPnQ to see how the gender pay gap affects you. #equalpay #equalpayday #smashthepatriarchy @VicUnions @VicUnions_Women pic.twitter.com/V71J5azLQR — Wil Stracke (@WilStracke) August 23, 2022

Employer-level gender pay gaps will soon be published by the agency after the federal government committed implementing the transparency measure.

Last week, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released data showing the gender pay gap - the difference in full-time earnings between men and women - had grown to 14.1 per cent, up 1.9 per cent from the previous year.

On average, women working full-time earned $1609 a week while men earned $1872.90 in the last financial year.

4. Free uni for 10,000 VIC nurses and midwives.

More than 10,000 budding nurses and midwives will have their university degrees paid off in full to ease workforce pressures on Victoria's stretched health system.

The nurses and midwives will be recruited and trained for free from next year as part of a $270 million initiative announced by the Victorian government yesterday.

Under the five-year program, all new domestic students enrolling in a professional-entry nursing and midwifery course in 2023 and 2024 will receive a scholarship of up to $16,500 to cover course costs.

Students will receive $9000 over their three years of study and the remaining $7500 would be paid off if they work in Victorian public health services for two years.

Thousands of nurses and midwives will have their university degrees paid off in an effort to boost staffing numbers across Victoria's struggling hospital system. Labor's Environment Minister @tanya_plibersek and Nationals MP @Barnaby_Joyce went head-to-head with their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/tVhLfwpGAj — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 28, 2022

"We will pay their entire HECS debt," Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday at Melbourne's Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) office.

He added the Victorian government has been working on the package for months, as hospitals across the state were buckling under the weight of the latest COVID-19 wave.

"Our hospital system is under very, very significant pressure," he said, adding up to 2000 health workers were off sick with the virus on any given day this winter... If COVID is raging, well, nurses are not immune from that."

5. Free period products for public high school students in WA.

Free pads and tampons will soon be offered to state government secondary school students in Western Australia.

In a new initiative set to roll out in the first term of next year, 225 public schools will be provided with the free products for students in years 7 to 12.

"No student should miss out on school because they don't have access to period products," Women's Interests Minister Simone McGurk said.

"By delivering on this important initiative we are helping to end the stigma surrounding periods and building on our commitment to advance gender equality in WA. This will help improve education outcomes for women and girls."

"No student should miss out on school because they don't have access to period products." #9News https://t.co/FRrfLmbc0z — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 28, 2022

It comes after the 2021 Bloody Big Survey found almost half of the 125,000 respondents missed a class due to their period, and three quarters said when they did attend school during their period, they found it difficult to pay attention.

WA is the last state in Australia to offer free period products in schools, with New South Wales and Queensland public schools providing free period products this year.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more top stories this afternoon.

- With AAP.