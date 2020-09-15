Angie Kent just called out Locky for liking bikini pics on Instagram, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. 'I find it super disrespectful'. Angie Kent calls out Locky for liking bikini pics on Instagram.

It seems Locky Gilbert has gone on a bit of a liking spree on Instagram. And his fellow Bachie alumni, Angie Kent, has called him out on it.

This week, the So Dramatic! podcast posted a bunch of screenshots showing photos of women Locky has liked on Instagram, including Bachelorette Elly Miles and Love Island's Jessie Wynter and Francoise Draschler.

Angie responded to the screenshots, saying she finds it "super disrespectful when dudes who have girlfriends go on cute little liking sprees of babes in bathers or lingerie".

"I mean sure, have a good old look and appreciate the magic that is the female chass, you’re only human.... but unless home girl is your girlfriend or ya best friend, how about you don’t go and double tap that? It’s not that hard," she added.

"Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot. Their big male egos would throw toys so far out of their prams... we’d never hear the god damn end of it."

And Locky's ex girlfriend Jordan Cayless agrees.

"Couldn't have said it better myself!" the former Love Island star responded.