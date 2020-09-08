Everything we know about Bec Cvilikas, The Bachelor intruder who makes it to the final five.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Another week of The Bachelor means another week of drama.

And what creates the most drama? ﻿An intruder, of course.

﻿

This week, we'll be introduced to our second intruder, Bec Cvilikas. And instead of seeing the ladies freak out about her arrival in person, we get to watch their faces drop on Zoom.

Watch the first look at this season of The Bachelor, where you'll see glimpses of Bec. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10

Here's everything we know about 25-year-old intruder Bec Cvilikas:

A strong connection in a short amount of time.

Ahead of her arrival this week, Bec spoke to TV Week about what we can expect to see between her and Locky. And it looks like the two of them hit it off fast.

"It's insane how much you can feel for someone when you've only met them online," Bec told the publication.

"Some of the girls are definitely taken aback by how strong our connection is in such a short time – I mean, even I am!

"I don't know if the other girls are jealous, but if it was the other way around, I'd be feeling protective over my connection as well."

As we noted in a promo for the season, Bec went on a single date (in real life!) with Locky. They went whitewater rafting and shared a cheeky kiss.

Image: Channel 10.