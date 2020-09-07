The Bachelor's Irena just hinted Locky has split with the show's winner, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "Too good for him." The Bachelor's Irena just hinted Locky has split with the show's winner.

In a very surprising turn of events, it looks like Irena Srbinovska might not end up with Locky Gilbert after all.

On Thursday, The Bachelor frontrunner dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she's no longer with Locky by liking a fan's comment on her Instagram page.

"You’re too good for him tho!!" the fan wrote underneath Irena's photo.

As reported by The Wash, Irena was one of seven people who liked the comment, which suggests that she either didn't win the show or could have split with Locky after filming.

There's also the possibility that she liked the comment by accident or perhaps she did win and is just trying to throw us off the scent. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Honestly, there's a lot of ways to take this.

Either way, Irena is still the bookkeeper's pick with both Sportsbet and TAB tipping her as the winner of the show.

There's also a bunch of evidence which suggests she's the one left standing at the end.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about the new reality series SAS Australia. Post continues below.