In the 1990s, Andie MacDowell was set to be one of the world's biggest actors. This is her life now.

In the 1990s, Andie MacDowell was destined to be the next big name in Hollywood.

In the span of just seven years, the actress starred in the likes of Sex, Lies and Videotape, The Object of Beauty, Groundhog Day, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, quickly becoming a household name.

But within just years of her career skyrocketing, the actress virtually disappeared from the spotlight.

It was an unexpected change to MacDowell's career trajectory. A change that she openly acknowledges.

"I look at other people, like Nicole Kidman and all these people, and look back and think, 'At one point, I was a contender along with these people'," the actress previously told The Huffington Post.

"I feel like I lost my juice somewhere along the line."

Andie MacDowell was born in 1958 in Gaffney, South Carolina to Pauline "Paula" Johnston and Marion St. Pierre MacDowell. She was the youngest of four siblings.

When MacDowell's parents divorced when she was six years old, she became her mother's caregiver. According to The Guardian, the actress' "deep resistance to drugs and alcohol" can be attributed to her mother's struggle with alcoholism.

"There was this old-fashioned can opener attached to the wall, and she’d be in the kitchen drinking and I’d clean the oil off the can opener and talk to her and ask: 'Why do you drink?'" MacDowell told the publication.

"There were [cigarette] burn marks all over the floor and on the couch; it’s amazing we didn’t burn down."

Prior to launching her acting career, MacDowell made a name for herself in the modelling industry.