Enough with the 'poor Jen' narrative. It's time to stop shipping a reunion with Brad Pitt.

When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston married in a lavish Malibu ceremony in 2000, it was the stuff of tabloid dreams.

Aniston was the biggest star in the biggest sitcom of all time, commanding a paycheck of $US1 million for every episode of Friends. And with his role in Fight Club, Pitt had just bare-knuckle fought his way into bonafide leading-man status.

This was a couple on equal footing.

But after their breakup five years later, everything changed.

Watch: Angelina Jolie on her difficult split from Brad Pitt.



Video via BBC

Pitt had fallen for Angelina Jolie, a woman in complete opposition to the 'girl next door' archetype prescribed to Aniston. She was the tattooed, twice-divorced star of cult hits and action films, an Oscar winner with a mysterious, almost untouchable air. Aniston was the wholesome, innocent woman scorned.

Tabloids set to work weaving the 'poor Jen' narrative. And at that stage, fair enough.

Pitt and Jolie's affair on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith was — as far as they've conceded, anyway — a purely an emotional one. Yet within months of his separation from Aniston, the actor posed with his new partner in an intimate W magazine shoot titled "Domestic Bliss".

Aniston later admitted that she, like the rest of the world, was "shocked": "I'd be a robot if I said I didn't feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment," she told Vanity Fair in 2006.

That was 15 years ago, yet still the 'poor Jen' narrative persists.

It was there in lamentations about the end of her subsequent marriage to Justin Theroux. It was there in speculation about why she didn't have children. It was even there in assumptions that she celebrated Brangelina's 2016 breakup.