Nominated for two Oscars, the 1994 romantic comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral is one of the most loved British films of all time.

So where are the cast now, 15 years later?

Hugh Grant – Charles

Hugh Grant starred as the film’s protagonist, Charles; a committed bachelor. Grant’s break out role in Four Weddings and a Funeral propelled him into the spotlight, despite him believing the movie was “awful” while filming. He also picked up a BAFTA and golden Globe for his performance.

Playing the character of Charles typecast Grant into the role of bohemian debonair bachelor, the character he went on to play in many future (and highly successful) films including Notting Hill, Nine Months, Two Weeks Notice and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Despite tremendous success it didn’t take long for Grant to fall quite spectacularly from grace. In 1995 he was arrested for lewd conduct in a public space with sex worker Divine Brown in Los Angeles while on a promotional tour for his new film Nine Months.

Despite this, Grant’s highly publicised relationship with fellow actress Liz Hurley lasted 13 years, (even throughout the Divine Brown scandal) after they met on the set of the film Remando Al Viento in 1988. Clearly on good terms, he is now Godfather to her son Damian.

Grant is the father to five children, two with Tinglan Hong, and three with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein. Grant and Eberstein married in 2018.

Andy MacDowell - Carrie