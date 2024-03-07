Amanda Goff just got an eyelid lift. She shared the before and after photos.

Amanda Goff — also known as 'Samantha X' — has undergone a plastic surgery procedure: a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift).

The Sydney-based journalist, author and former high-profile escort shared an honest breakdown of her complete transformation on Instagram, referring to the surgery as "painless", "speedy" and something that has made her "feel good".

An eyelid lift, or 'eyelift' refers to a procedure performed on the upper eyelid to make the eyes look more open, resulting in a more rested and 'youthful' look.

Eyelid lift surgery is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures in Australia, and is commonly used in combination with other treatments such as brow lifts. In fact, TV personality Julia Morris recently shared her eyelid lift and brow lift results.