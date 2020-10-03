When it comes to cosmetic surgery, there are so many questions.

How much did it cost? How much did it hurt? And the big one: Are you happy you had it done?

Here, four women anonymously tell all about the cosmetic surgery procedures they had.

Breast enlargement: "They look like my original boobs, not bolt-ons."

The reason

"I always had bigger boobs, but then I went through a really radical lifestyle change about four years ago and lost a lot of weight and actually lost my boobs.

"I went from a C or D cup to an A or B, at best, and had these weird little saggy pockets of skin just sitting there. I just didn’t feel like myself and felt really self-conscious.

"But it’s such a big decision – it’s major surgery and it’s a foreign substance in your body. I said to myself, ‘If I still feel like this in 12 months’ time, I’m going to do something about it."

The cost

“$25,000. I did a lot of research. I looked at websites, I looked at reviews, I spoke to people who had been to particular surgeons and then I cut the shortlist down to two. I met with those two, and then it just came down to how comfortable I felt with them and the level of care I thought I’d get. It didn’t come down to price for me.”

The recovery

“My surgeon is at the forefront of breast augmentation. It was day surgery.

"I was dropped off in the morning by my partner and I was picked up in the afternoon. Obviously I was in pain, but nothing crazy, not at all as bad as I was expecting.

"I wasn’t bandaged for any period of time. I actually ended up having a 30th birthday party five days later.

"Stupidly, at the party, I got a little bit drunk and must have moved strangely and ended up back in hospital with busted stitches.