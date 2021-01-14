1. Alli Simpson just spilled precisely every bean about her brother’s relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Alli Simpson entered the I'm A Celeb jungle earlier this week. And it didn't take long for her campmates to ask about her brother's relationship with Miley Cyrus.

For those who need a quick refresher, Miley and Cody Simpson dated for about 10 months before splitting in August last year. During that time, they shared lots of couple photos on Instagram and even got tattoos together. Wild times.

When asked about her brother's famous ex on the show, Alli explained that Miley had been "nothing but beautiful" to her.

"I’m not going to judge on what I read or see. I’m only going to go off what Cody says and he loved what they had," she told her campmates.

Alli also explained that the couple were "practically living together during COVID".

"They started dating and then two months later it was lockdown," she said.

Grant Denyer also asked Alli if the relationship was real or "just a bit of fun".

"It was a real relationship. Definitely a real relationship," she responded. "They were serious."

It's not the first time Alli has spoken about the American singer.

She previously told the Gold Coast Bulletin that "Miley is actually super lovely and I really like her".

The 22-year-old also recently told The Daily Telegraph that Miley and her brother are still on good terms.