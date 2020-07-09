Pia Miller﻿﻿ (née Loyola) is an Australian-Chilean model, actress, and media personality. Y﻿ou will most likely be familiar with her playing Katarina Chapman on Home And Away and appearing in various national modelling campaigns over the years.

But besides her professional accolades, there is much more to this 36-year-old mother of two. ﻿Here's everything you need to know about Pia Miller's life in the spotlight.

Pia was born in Viña del Mar, Chile. When she was four years old, she moved to Australia with her mum, brother and sister. At seven, her mum enrolled her in modelling school.

In 1998, when Pia was just 14, she entered the Dolly modelling competition (which also launched the careers of Miranda Kerr and Jess Hart), and won. She was given a contract with Chadwick Models and soon after, was walking catwalks all over the world.

During this period, Pia finished high school online and in 2001, appeared on the second season of reality TV show Search for a Supermodel.

However Pia later shared that she became disillusioned by the modeling industry when her body was put under the microscope.

"I remember being told to my face that I wasn't right, that I was too fat, that my body wasn’t right," she told OK! Magazine in 2015.

"I'm Latino. I have hips, I have a butt, I've got boobs and I've always sort of embraced my curves."

At 19, she gave birth to her first son Isaiah Loyola.