A viral Twitter thread and graphic Instagram DMs: Why everyone’s talking about Armie Hammer.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual themes.



On Sunday, Armie Hammer began trending on Twitter after an Instagram account, House of Effie, shared screenshots of graphic messages alleged to have been sent from the actor's official Instagram account.

In the alleged messages, which reportedly date back to 2016, Hammer spoke about drinking blood and described various graphic sex acts, which included sexual references to cannibalism.

"I need to drink your blood," one message read.

"I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you," another said.

"You just live to obey me and be my slave. I will own you. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?" a third message read.

One of the alleged Instagram messages. Image: Instagram/House of Effie.

At the time of publishing, the alleged messages from the actor have not been verified. Likewise, the messages are not confirmed to belong to the actor.

As the situation continues to unfold, here's everything we know.

What did Armie Hammer do?

Earlier this week, Instagram account House of Effie claimed to have had an affair with Armie Hammer for four years. (The Call Me by Your Name actor separated from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, in July 2020).